The Screwed Tape Letters:  Dear Santa

Dear Mr. Claus,

As a work of fiction myself, I feel more than a little sympathy for your plight. Namely, you have to bear the burden, heavy as the (linen? silk? cotton?) bag you wear over your shoulder, supplying the seasonal wishes of billions, of living up to a dubious reputation, fantastical on the one hand, practical on the other. The fantastic? You reward 364 days of our abstinence and good nature and generosity with 8 hours of giving us exactly what we want. The practical? We get what we want.

I too am a bit fantastic in this way. On the one hand, I know nothing about sports, though it is my job to write about them. Nevertheless, I have accurately predicted every game TCU played this season (making one small allowance for corruption of the referees by Kansas State, at the negligible Big 12 Championship). Unfortunately, the fact that my ignorance allows me to predict wins burdens me with the responsibility to do so. And the burden of accurate prediction is a practical matter.

But I don't possess magic. Just dumb luck and blind faith, equally honored virtues in the history of American culture.

As I say, I sympathize with your plight, and before I get around to asking anything of you, I would like, perhaps for the first time in human history, to begin this letter by thanking you for the gifts you have already provided.

A few things to be grateful for:

1. TCU's undefeated season

This is obvious and the most important. Whatever magic you stoked in August lasted through November. Please let that continue through January.

2. Bad refs at the Big 12 Championship

Related to the aforementioned point, many might take exception to the fact you did not vouchsafe us a win in the most important game heretofore of the season. But, to my blindly faithful mind, it would seem you provided an equally beneficial stroke of reverse psychology: never has there been an ending to a game more dubious, in which the refs' calls at particularly crucial moments were worse and also went unchallenged. In short, if we had to lose, you gave us the best loss we ever could have hoped for--one in which anyone that watched it knows we didn't.

3. That bottle of Oban

This compliments of a friend, granted. But I don't remember telling them that the best Scotch I've ever had is Oban. To that end, I'm guessing you did the favors. And now I get to let every reader out there know: the only Scotch is an Oban Scotch.

4. Cormac McCarthy's The Passenger/Stella Maris

No doubt surprising for you to read this on a sports site, but it is nevertheless the case that Cormac McCarthy is the greatest writer currently residing in the United States. And he has a couple of books out for the first time since 2006's The Road, and I am as confident these late additions to his oeuvre will prove worthy of his prior publications as a happy critic in Moscow would have believed Hadji Murad an exciting successor to Anna Karenina and War and Peace. What does Mr. McCarthy have to do with sports? Nothing. But any writer possessed of the wisdom of Cormac McCarthy must be a Horned Frog fan.

5. Baylor's defeat in the Armed Forces Bowl at the Amon Carter

What I just said. Read it aloud. Giggle by the syllable.

And now, with some apology, I have a couple requests:

1. TCU beats Michigan

We deserve it. The guys deserve it. And I've got money riding on it--$15 dollars, plus a drink compliments of Alex Krus at Ye Olde Bull and Bush on Montgomery 76107 if we win.

2. A National Championship

I asked my old man if he would prefer TCU to win a National Championship or the Cowboys another Super Bowl. He chose TCU. Santa, that is the first time my Dad has ever said he wanted anything more than a Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win. Make him happy.

3. The publication of my first novel

Actually, my second. Actually, my fourth. But who, aside from me, is counting? It's a good book, intended for good readers, and I think you might make that happen. And, were I to be a successful novelist, it would do wonders for KillerFrog page views.

4. My winning the College Bowl Pool

This is my most unapologetically selfish request, but there's no helping it, I'm afraid. I need the money. Anyhow, this is a bit of a redundancy, as it is directly contingent upon points 1 and 2, and I've established already their importance.

There you have it. Thanks and please, Santa. In that order. I'll be happy either way.

Merry Christmas.

With Love,

SI

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.