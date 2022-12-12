SI Dialogues:  Doubles

DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE.

I was, for the 341st night of the year, plastered, wasted, three sheets to the wind, tanked, tight, drunk as a skunk drowned in vodka. It was Sunday. That was the favorite day of the week for The Barry Lewis, my most despised, and there was no way I would meet that man sober.

Unfortunately, my solution to the Lewis problem had the opposite of the desired effect, as, when he finally arrived, there were two of him.

"Dear Lord, Barry has a clone."

Both Barry Lewises looked like they were either walking away from a massacre or walking into one.

"Barry, Barry's clone, could you two come back in a couple hours when I'm properly passed out?"

"I have a bone to pick with you."

"Which one of you?"

"What are you talking about?"

I burped.

"You're drunk."

"I ain't drunk. I'm just drinking."

"You look drunk to me."

"And you look sawed in two but you don't see me saying anything."

"I have a bone to pick with you."

"Could you spare my fingers? I need them for things."

"What things."

"If I told you that I'd get myself banned from SI for life and I don't want to give the Baylor . . ."

"You lied."

"Which time?"

"So more than once?"

"That's a trick question, Barry."

"You said we would be Big 12 Champions . . ."

"When?"

"What do you mean 'when'? You told me we were going to be champions. You even wrote an article to the effect. Right here. There. In writing. We are the champions."

"Barry, look at that line of dialogue. What does it say? Let me see. I can't read that. You read it."

"Anybody ever tell you you drink too much?"

"All the time, and they're all bloody liars. If I drank more, I'd be better at it by now."

"You're a debauched degenerate and a disgrace to our noble profession."

"Just doing my duty, Barry. Being a degenerate takes great time and energy. It's a full-time job. Ask Keith Richards. He never worked as hard at anything in his life. As for our noble profession, answer me this. Paul Finebaum? Chris Simms? Stephen Smith? In fairness to being a debauched degenerate, no drunk would ever say anything as stupid as those guys on the daily. And if he does he has a ready-made excuse: being a debauched degenerate."

"You're giving me a headache."

"Sharing the wealth. Now, where were we?"

"I ask you what my prognostication is for the postseason Frogs . . ."

"And what do I say, Barry?"

"What I just said. We would be champions."

"And then what did you ask, Barry. Look. Right there."

"'Big 12 Champions?'"

"Correct. And what do I say, Barry?"

"No."

"There you have it. You asked me if we would be Big 12 Champions. And I said no. You owe me a Guinness. Goodbye. Good to see you, Barry. It was nice meeting you, other Barry."

"But you predicted we would beat Kansas State."

"I did."

"And we lost."

"No. We didn't lose."

"We lost."

"The refs threw it."

"True. But still."

"Not still. They don't put the ball in the wrong place, they recognize a touchdown when they see one, which even I could do, drunk smart . . ."

"Don't you mean drunk stupid?"

"No drunk, in the history of Western civilization, has ever been drunk stupid. Just ask them. After the third, each drink adds ten IQ points. Anyway, I could have seen that touchdown drunk as you like and you'd be calling me a genius and asking what to expect with Michigan."

I burped.

"What should we expect with Michigan?"

"Good to keep the faith, Barry."

"What should we expect with Michigan?"

"Dominance."

"But they're undefeated . . ."

"As are we."

"We're not undefeated."

"We're not defeated either. Just screwed. As you would know were you to read my . . ."

"They wiped the floor with OSU."

"So? We beat OSU."

"We beat Oklahoma State."

"Exactly. OSU."

"They have a big backfield, and an amazing defense."

"We have Johnny Hodges and Max Duggan. Case closed."

"How can you be so confident?"

"Because Michigan is arrogant. They think we're practice for Georgia Tech."

"It's just Georgia. Georgia. Just Georgia."

"Okay. Georgia. We're not practice for anybody. We're used to being disrespected. And now that the guys have been screwed, they're going to be mad and bad and mean. Michigan won't know what hit them until Damonic Williams polishes his shoes with their innards."

Barry looked at me. The other Barry looked at me.

"You know, Barry, if you were going to get a clone job, you could have warned me."

Smack!

"What why what for?!"

"Still have double vision?"

"I can't tell. My eyes haven't adjusted."

"You idiot."

"Considering I termed myself a Sports Ignoramus a year ago it is amazing to me that it took you this long to catch on."

"We beat Michigan."

"Yes, you idiot."

At which point Barry spontaneously cured me of all single, double, and triple vision, as those single, double, and triple shots throughout the night had not. He decked me so hard the minute hand skipped three numbers when I came to, cold water on my face.

"What why what for!"

"What do you think now?" the dear man asked.

"Thankful I didn't say we would lose. What would you have done to me then, answer me that. There'd be two of me too."

