    • October 23, 2021
    TCU Football versus West Virginia: Staff Predictions

    Photo: © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    Can the Horned Frogs get back to winning games? How will the injuries on both sides of the ball impact the game? Our staff predicts the final score.
    It has been a rough few weeks for the Horned Frogs. Injuries and a defense that does not seem capable of doing anything have frustrated fans this season. Last week in Norman, the offense looked good, but the defense could not stop Caleb Williams.

    The Frogs look to get back to winning games and finishing the season strong. West Virginia comes to town this week. Will Leddie Brown get back to a rushing game, like he had earlier this season, against the Frogs' defense? 

    TCU will play the Mountaineers for the 11th time. WVU holds a 6-4 series lead, winning the 1984 Bluebonnet bowl and five of the nine times the two teams have played in Big 12 play. The Vegas sportsbooks have TCU as a 4.5-point favorite. 

    The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the West Virginia Mountaineers is Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. 

    Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 34 - WVU 21

    Sean Foushee - TCU 42 - WVU 27

    Nathan Hernandez - TCU 36 - WVU 28

    Nick Howard - TCU 35 - WVU 14

    Barry Lewis - TCU 38 - WVU 21

    Hunter Nix - TCU 38 - WVU 24

    W.C. Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 45 - WVU 21

    Adam Shirley - TCU 31 - WVU 21

    Ryann Zeller - TCU 27 - WVU 24

