TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 vs. Baylor
“This world keeps spinning, and with each new day. I can feel a change in everything.” Some lyrics from artist Jack Johnson on "Upside Down." With everything happening to TCU, it feels like it is going upside down.
Starting with a lot of injured players, to young players not being ready, to not finishing games, coaching staff changes, and so much more. Max Duggan was pulled last game due to his foot injury, so expect more Chandler Morris. TCU is short on running backs as Zach Evans is still sitting out with his injury, and Daimarqua Foster was injured late in the game against Kansas State. With changes happening so fast. Does TCU have what it takes to slow down the Baylor Bears this weekend?
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Max Duggan or Chandler Morris, Matthew Downing, Sam Jackson
RB: Kendre Miller OR Emari Demercado OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott
LT: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
LG: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
RG: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
RT: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
