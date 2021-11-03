TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 vs. Baylor

“This world keeps spinning, and with each new day. I can feel a change in everything.” Some lyrics from artist Jack Johnson on "Upside Down." With everything happening to TCU, it feels like it is going upside down.

Starting with a lot of injured players, to young players not being ready, to not finishing games, coaching staff changes, and so much more. Max Duggan was pulled last game due to his foot injury, so expect more Chandler Morris. TCU is short on running backs as Zach Evans is still sitting out with his injury, and Daimarqua Foster was injured late in the game against Kansas State. With changes happening so fast. Does TCU have what it takes to slow down the Baylor Bears this weekend?

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Max Duggan or Chandler Morris, Matthew Downing, Sam Jackson

RB: Kendre Miller OR Emari Demercado OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

LT: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

LG: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

RG: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

RT: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!