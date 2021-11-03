Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 10 vs. Baylor
    A new era for TCU football begins this week as the Frogs host #14 Baylor for a big time big 12 conference matchup.
    “This world keeps spinning, and with each new day. I can feel a change in everything.” Some lyrics from artist Jack Johnson on "Upside Down." With everything happening to TCU, it feels like it is going upside down. 

    Starting with a lot of injured players, to young players not being ready, to not finishing games, coaching staff changes, and so much more. Max Duggan was pulled last game due to his foot injury, so expect more Chandler Morris. TCU is short on running backs as Zach Evans is still sitting out with his injury, and Daimarqua Foster was injured late in the game against Kansas State. With changes happening so fast. Does TCU have what it takes to slow down the Baylor Bears this weekend?

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Max Duggan or Chandler Morris,  Matthew Downing, Sam Jackson

    RB: Kendre Miller OR Emari Demercado OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Carter Ware, Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott

    LT: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    LG: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    RG: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    RT: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

