TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 at Oklahoma State

Who that said they gone beat them Horned Frogs?! The whole city of Fort Worth spirits' are back up after that crazy win over the ranked opponent in Baylor. But TCU came out to play. They came to play for each other, they came to play for Fort Worth, and they played for Gary Patterson. Defense stepped up and made some big time improvements and stops. Hopefully they can carry that over into this road game at Stillwater. Offensively, lets see if Chandler Morris has any more magic juice to give the TCU offense a spark they may need again going against a tough Oklahoma State defense. They will need it as TCU is down to one running back in Emari Demercado.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Chandler Morris, or Matthew Downing, Max Duggan, Sam Jackson

RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

