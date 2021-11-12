Skip to main content
    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 at Oklahoma State

    TCU is going to keep rolling with Chandler Morris for the remainder of the season.
    Who that said they gone beat them Horned Frogs?! The whole city of Fort Worth spirits' are back up after that crazy win over the ranked opponent in Baylor. But TCU came out to play. They came to play for each other, they came to play for Fort Worth, and they played for Gary Patterson. Defense stepped up and made some big time improvements and stops. Hopefully they can carry that over into this road game at Stillwater. Offensively, lets see if Chandler Morris has any more magic juice to give the TCU offense a spark they may need again going against a tough Oklahoma State defense. They will need it as TCU is down to one running back in Emari Demercado.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Chandler Morris, or Matthew Downing, Max Duggan, Sam Jackson

    RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

