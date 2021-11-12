TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 11 at Oklahoma State
Who that said they gone beat them Horned Frogs?! The whole city of Fort Worth spirits' are back up after that crazy win over the ranked opponent in Baylor. But TCU came out to play. They came to play for each other, they came to play for Fort Worth, and they played for Gary Patterson. Defense stepped up and made some big time improvements and stops. Hopefully they can carry that over into this road game at Stillwater. Offensively, lets see if Chandler Morris has any more magic juice to give the TCU offense a spark they may need again going against a tough Oklahoma State defense. They will need it as TCU is down to one running back in Emari Demercado.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Chandler Morris, or Matthew Downing, Max Duggan, Sam Jackson
RB: Emari Demercado OR Kendre Miller OR Zach Evans OR Daimarqua Foster
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware
Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
