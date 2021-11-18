Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Kansas
    Publish date:

    A bowl game is still a possibility. Can TCU put together a team healthy enough to beat the Jayhawks?
    Author:

    © Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

    “Well, well, well. How the turntables,” said Michael Scott from The Office  You would think things would be different up to this point. But, nope. Injuries after injuries. Coaching change. Get manhandled by Oklahoma State. The list goes on. You would think this game for TCU versus Kansas this weekend would be a give me. But, it is definitely not looking like that. The offensive backfield for TCU is damaged and hasn't named starters yet. TCU is going to make some changes in the lineup. So we will see what to expect come Saturday.

    Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

    OFFENSE

    QB: Chandler Morris (Q), Max Duggan(Q), Sam Jackson(Q)

    RB: Emari Demercado(Q) OR Kendre Miller(Q) OR Zach Evans(Q) OR Daimarqua Foster

    WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

    WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

    WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

    WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

    TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

    Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

    Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

    Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

    Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

    Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

    DEFENSE

    DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

    DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

    DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

    DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

    MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

    SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

    CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

    CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

    FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

    SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

    WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    K: Griffin Kell

    P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

    KO: Griffin Kell

    H: Jordy Sandy

    LS: Antonio Ortiz

    KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

    PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

