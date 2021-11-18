TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Kansas

“Well, well, well. How the turntables,” said Michael Scott from The Office You would think things would be different up to this point. But, nope. Injuries after injuries. Coaching change. Get manhandled by Oklahoma State. The list goes on. You would think this game for TCU versus Kansas this weekend would be a give me. But, it is definitely not looking like that. The offensive backfield for TCU is damaged and hasn't named starters yet. TCU is going to make some changes in the lineup. So we will see what to expect come Saturday.

Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:

OFFENSE

QB: Chandler Morris (Q), Max Duggan(Q), Sam Jackson(Q)

RB: Emari Demercado(Q) OR Kendre Miller(Q) OR Zach Evans(Q) OR Daimarqua Foster

WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown

WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell

WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers

WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman

TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware

Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike

Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman

Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon

Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes

Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols

DEFENSE

DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison

DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper

DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi

DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson

MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks

SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli

CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins

CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins

FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead

SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister

WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Griffin Kell

P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones

KO: Griffin Kell

H: Jordy Sandy

LS: Antonio Ortiz

KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis

PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman

