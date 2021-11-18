TCU Football Releases Depth Chart: Week 12 vs. Kansas
“Well, well, well. How the turntables,” said Michael Scott from The Office You would think things would be different up to this point. But, nope. Injuries after injuries. Coaching change. Get manhandled by Oklahoma State. The list goes on. You would think this game for TCU versus Kansas this weekend would be a give me. But, it is definitely not looking like that. The offensive backfield for TCU is damaged and hasn't named starters yet. TCU is going to make some changes in the lineup. So we will see what to expect come Saturday.
Here is the Depth Chart for the offense, defense, and special teams:
OFFENSE
QB: Chandler Morris (Q), Max Duggan(Q), Sam Jackson(Q)
RB: Emari Demercado(Q) OR Kendre Miller(Q) OR Zach Evans(Q) OR Daimarqua Foster
WR (X): Savion Williams, Quincy Brown
WR (Z): Quentin Johnston, Marcel Brooks, Blake Nowell
WR (SL): Blair Conwright, Geor’Quarius Spivey, D’Andre Rogers
WR (H): Derius Davis, Taye Barber, J.D. Spielman
TE: Dominic DiNunzio, Jasper Lott, Carter Ware
Left Tackle: Obinna Eze, Kris Dike
Left Guard: John Lanz, Brandon Coleman
Center: Steve Avila, Coy McMillon
Right Guard: Coy McMillon, Garrett Hayes
Right Tackle: Andrew Coker, Michael Nichols
DEFENSE
DE: Ochaun Mathis, Colt Ellison
DT: Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins, Terrell Cooper
DT: Corey Bethley, Kenny Turnier OR Soni Misi
DE: Dylan Horton, Landyn Watson
MLB: Dee Winters, Shadrach Banks
SLB: Wyatt Harris, Jamoi Hodge, Zach Marcheselli
CB: C.J. Ceasar II, Noah Daniels, Keontae Jenkins, Donavann Collins
CB: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zimbalist Odhams, Ahmonte Watkins
FS: Bud Clark, Michael Onyemaobi, Da’Veawn Armstead
SS: La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Josh Foster, D’Arco Perkins-McAllister
WS: T.J. Carter, Nook Bradford, Abraham Camara
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Griffin Kell
P: Jordy Sandy, Dillon Jones
KO: Griffin Kell
H: Jordy Sandy
LS: Antonio Ortiz
KR: J.D. Spielman, Derius Davis
PR: Derius Davis, J.D. Spielman
