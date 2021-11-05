Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    TCU Fans During (and After) the Kansas State Game
    How TCU Fans reacted to the 2021 Kansas State game - and its ensuing fallout - which turned out to be the last of Head Coach Gary Patterson's legendary TCU career. Tag a Horned Frog or Wildcat!
    Well, if you didn't think it could get any worse for TCU fans, think again.  And then think again-again.  Because, if it's not fun enough to be down, it's even more fun to be kicked while you are down.  TCU Frogs fell to the K-State Wildcats, last Saturday, and then, if that wasn't enough, the very next day, fans got news that their long time coach, Gary Patterson, was out. Yes, 21 years as head coach (24 total years at TCU) and he was out - mid season. So how are fans reacting?  Click below to see...

    "Coach P, you are the definition of a TCU Legend. Thanks for the mem'ries sweet. And for the profound impact you had on every player, every staffer, and the entire Fort Worth Community! We miss you already" Clint Foster

