TCU Football vs Baylor: Opponent's Players to Watch

Quarterback Gerry Bohanon

Four-star class of 2018 from Earle, AR. Junior

If Caleb Williams is the best quarterback in the Big 12, Gerry Bohanon is the next best thing. The four-star recruit out of Arkansas had offers from Alabama, Georgia, and LSU among others. The first-year starting quarterback has the Baylor Bears 7-1 and ranked #12 in the first week of the College Football Playoff Rankings. Bohanon is currently the Big 12 Conference's third leading passer with 1,753 yards passing with a 64.5% completion percentage, having completed 131 of 203 passing attempts on the year. He has 12 passing touchdowns and only 3 interceptions and 5 sacks. He has 168 yards rushing with a long of 27 yards and 7 rushing touchdowns. Bohanon is on the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List.

Running Back Abram Smith

Three-star class of 2017 form Abiline, TX. Senior

Abram Smith is currently the third leading rusher in the Big 12 behind Iowa State's Breece Hall and the University of Texas' Bijan Robinson. Smith is currently tied with TCU's Kendre Miller with the highest yard per carry average in the Big 12 amongst backs with at least 50 carries at 7.4 ypc. On 126 rushing attempts, Smith has 530 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns with a long of 55 yards. He has added eight receptions for 62 yards in the receiving game. Expect him to be on the Doak Walker Award Watch List when it is released on November 16th.

Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton

Four-star class of 2018 from Miami, FL. Senior

Thornton currently has the fourth most receiving yards in the Big 12 behind Xavier Worthy, Eric Ezukanma, and Marvin Mims; all of whom will be playing on Sundays. His 37 receptions for 601 yards, a 16.2 average, with a long of 75 yards and five touchdowns are good enough to land him on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

Safety JT Woods

Three-star class of 2018 from Cibolo, TX. Senior

The 6'2" 193 lb. safety is tied for the most interceptions in the Big 12 with three. He also has 21 tackles, one pass defended, and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown. TCU quarterback Chandler Morris will need to account for Woods in downfield passing plays if he wants to avoid turning the ball over.