TCU Football: 2024 Captains Have Been Announced
Before football season every year, fans look out for two things, the depth chart release and the captain announcement, and we finally got one of those.
After going through fall camp, and being voted on by their teammates, the captains are as follows: Safety Bud Clark, tight end Chase Curtis, linebacker Johnny Hodges, long snapper Brent Matiscik, wide receiver Savion Williams, and quarterback Josh Hoover.
None of the names listed above are shocking at all, and have been praised for their leadership all fall camp long, and will be big producers for the 2024 season.
The Horned Frogs open their season next Friday, August 30th, at Stanford. Kickoff will be at 9:30 p.m. CT time and will be available on ESPN.
