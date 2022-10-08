Skip to main content
TCU Football at Kansas: Live Game Day Thread

© Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Follow the KillerFrogs Fan Forum for play-by-play action and instant reactions to the game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Battle of the Undefeated Teams....

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the TCU/Kansas game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of the 2021 game when the Frogs had to kick a walk-off field goal for the win? How's Max Duggan doing at QB? Is Chandler playing? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? How's he doing? Is the defense having another spectacular day? Have the Frogs figured out how to contain Jalon Daniels? How's the crowd? How was ESPN College GameDay in Lawrence?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

TCU at Kansas

FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE

Previewing the Game

In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:

First Look at the Jayhawks
Poll Watching - Frogs and Jayhawks not both ranked
Max Duggan wins several national player of the week honors
Odds, spread, and point total predictions by SI Sportsbook
Sonny Dykes weekly presser - Frogs had best Tuesday practice
TCU releases Week 6 depth chart
Listen to Episode 176 of the KillerFrogs podcast
Kansas release Week 6 depth chart
Know your foe - Players from Kansas to watch
Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 6 - Frogs now No. 2; Kansas No. 4
ESPN College GameDay - TCU's history with the show
Big 12 Week 6 matchups and predictions
Dear Kansas - our weekly letter to our opponent
Tori's Thoughts - our weekly video on what to expect in the game
How to watch, listen, stream and get live updates to the game
Keys to the Game
Best games to watch in Week 6 - spoiler alert - TCU/KU are on the list
Staff Predictions

TCU Athletics
