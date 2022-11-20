TCU football: All Your Baylor Memes

All Glory to the Hypnotoad! TCU (11-0, 8-0) defeats Baylor (6-5, 4-4) 29-28 in an exciting game in Waco. Now that we've had some hours to get our blood pressure back to normal range, here are some memes to help you enjoy the evening.

