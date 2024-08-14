TCU Football: Brent Matisik and Cooper McDonald Talk to Media
Brent Matisik and Cooper McDonald spoke with the media after Tuesday's fall practice. Matisik expects Kyle Lemmerman to be an integral part of the Frog offense this year, while McDonald explained how Josh Hoover makes the TCU defense better in certain ways.
One role that Matiscik took on this season was one that Jared Wiley held last year for the 2023 squad. That role is to bring the absolute best out of his teammates by pushing them to get better every day. The long snapper also mentioned that he believes in getting the team fired up before each practice.
Cooper McDonald transferred to TCU before the 2024 season for multiple reasons, namely, to be closer to family. The San Diego State linebacker told the media that defensive coordinator Andy Avalos has been utilizing McDonald in multiple positions in the TCU defense.
