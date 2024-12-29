TCU Football Dominates Louisiana in New Mexico Bowl
A season filled with ups and downs concluded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl. The TCU Horned Frogs walked away with a dominant 34-3 win over Louisiana.
TCU led from start to finish. The Frogs' offense got off to a sizzling start as an 11-play drive was capped off by a touchdown pass to DJ Rogers. They seized the momentum on their next drive as Eric McAllister scored a one-yard touchdown to make it 14-0. The junior transfer from Boise State had a monster game with eight catches for 87 yards and a score.
Both Jack Bech and Savion Williams were out for this game, and McAllister emerged as the top wideout. Frog fans can expect a big 2025 campaign from him. After a pair of field goals made it 20-0, JP Richardson got in on the fun as he took a 20-yard run to the house.
The final touchdown of the game came from Blake Nowell halfway through the third quarter. Josh Hoover was surgical, completing 20 of his 32 passes for 252 yards with four touchdowns. He made TCU history, breaking the single season passing yards record previously held by Trevone Boykin. The sophomore quarterback threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The defense had arguably its best performance of the season, and Devean Deal was named the defensive player of the game with a sack. At times, the defense wasn't strong, but a positive surge at the end of the season is something to note. It should be interesting to see a full offseason with Andy Avalos as he constructs his ideal defense.
TCU ends the season with a 9-4 record and looked like a really good team in the second half of the year. With the majority of the team sticking around for next season with an exciting recruiting class, TCU could find themselves competing for a Big 12 championship next year.
