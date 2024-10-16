TCU Football Player Profile: RB Jeremy Payne
Freshman Running Back- #26 Jeremy Payne
- 5-10", 180 lb.
- From Missouri City, Texas
Freshman running back Jeremy Payne is quickly making his presence felt at TCU. Payne has begun to carve out his role in Kendall Briles' offense, even earning a start this season as he continues to showcase his talent and potential.
Payne, was a highly sought-after four-star recruit. He emphasized that TCU’s focus on family played a major role in his decision. He noted that this aspect stood out to him during the recruitment process, as he is a family-oriented person. Payne also shared that his family’s support is unwavering, and they attend every game, even the away ones.
Coming out of high school, Payne was ranked as the nation’s No. 20 running back and the No. 46 overall player in Texas by 247 Sports. He had attention from several top programs, receiving offers from major football schools, including Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, Texas A&M, Utah, and UTSA.
These offers came as no surprise, as Payne was a unanimous District 20-6A First-Team selection in both his sophomore and junior seasons, rushing for over 1,000 yards each year. A versatile athlete, Payne also excelled in baseball, hitting over .400 during his sophomore and junior campaigns. He credits baseball for teaching him valuable life lessons and skills. Payne shared that while his parents encouraged him to pursue baseball in college, his passion for football ultimately won out.
It’s definitely time to invest in Jeremy Payne, as he has what it takes to become a star for this Horned Frog team. With his talent and drive, Payne is just getting started, and his future looks incredibly bright.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.