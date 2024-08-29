TCU Football Player Profile: Safety Bud Clark
Senior Saftey- #21 Bud Clark
- 6-2", 190 lb.
- From Alexandria, Louisiana
Recruit Profile:
- 4-Star Prospect
- #33 ranked Saftey Overall
- #15 ranked in Louisiana
Last Season Statistics:
- 21 Solo tackles
- 0 Forced Fumbles
- 3 Interceptions
- 5 Pass Deflections
Scouting Report:
Bud Clark is a very athletic and talented safety. He was excellent for TCU the past two seasons and has really made an impact on its defense. Clark is great at jumping routes and creating needed turnovers. He is also very physical with people coming down the middle. Expect him to have a breakout season.
Projected Statistics:
- 28 Solo Tackles
- 0 Forced Fumbles
- 4 Interceptions
- 7 Pass Deflections
Quotes From Tuesday Media Day
Clark met with members of the media on Tuesday. "The defense is playing with high confidence," he said.
I expect Clark and the defense to play at a higher level this season. They have the depth needed to be successful and create havoc for offenses. "I expect Stanford to fight to the end and give us a true test," Clark also said.
Clark understands the assignment and how to get back to where they were just a few years ago. If they work together and play physically, this Horned Frog defense will have a good year.
