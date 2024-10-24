TCU Football Player Profile: TE Drake Dabney
Senior Tight End- #9 Drake Dabney
- 6-5", 255 lb.
- From Cypress, Texas
Former Baylor standout tight end Drake Dabney has had a slow start to the season, but he’s coming off his best performance yet against Utah. Dabney is a highly athletic player who has been expanding his skill set, including improving in pass protection. Despite the early challenges, his talent is undeniable. With five games remaining, expect him to continue making strides and building a stronger connection with QB Josh Hoover, positioning himself for an impactful finish to the season.
Dabney was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school, with TCU among the many schools that extended him an offer before he ultimately chose Baylor. Dabney, a three-star player, was ranked by ESPN as the nation's 14th-best tight end in the class of 2020 and 247Sports' 83rd overall recruit in Texas; Dabney drew significant attention from major programs, receiving offers from 28 schools.
These offers were no surprise, given Dabney's impressive size and standout high school stats. As a junior at Cy Ranch High School, he earned second-team All-District 14-6A honors, further showcasing his potential and setting the stage for his rise as a top recruit.
Dabney made a massive impact at Baylor, with his standout 2023 season cementing his place in school history. That year, he set a Baylor record for most receiving yards by a tight end, racking up 552 yards. Over his four-year career with the Bears, Dabney totaled 873 yards on 65 receptions, solidifying his reputation as one of the program’s most productive tight ends and best receiving options that they have ever had.
While Dabney has had a slow start through the first seven games, expect his production to increase as the Horned Frogs look to improve their red zone efficiency. His connection with QB Josh Hoover will likely strengthen over the final five games. Dabney admits it's been tough waiting for his moment to shine, but he also sees it as a blessing, as the experience has allowed him to grow into a more complete player.
Regardless of how his stats shape up this season, I believe Dabney will still be highly sought after by NFL teams due to his size and athleticism. However, Dabney has another passion he may pursue after football—racing, particularly NASCAR. He’s expressed a desire to work in the pit crew for a racer at some point, sharing his love for the sport and naming Bubba Wallace as his favorite driver. We’ve enjoyed having him as part of the team at TCU this season and can’t wait to see what he’ll accomplish down the final stretch.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.