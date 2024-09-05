TCU Football Player Profile: Wide Receiver Jack Bech
Senior Wide Reciever- #18 Jack Bech
- 6-2", 215 lb.
- From Lafayette, Louisiana
Senior wide receiver Jack Bech had a breakout performance in TCU’s game against Stanford, stepping up after injuries in the wide receiver room opened the door for him to start at outside receiver.
He absolutely took full advantage of the opportunity, leading the team in receiving with six receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. His performance earned him the title of Offensive Player of the Game for TCU. At 6'2", Bech seamlessly filled in for Dylan Wright and became a key target for TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.
After the offense’s strong showing, head coach Sonny Dykes indicated that they plan to stick with the same lineup for the next game, showing confidence in Bech, J.P. Richardson, and Savion Williams.
Bech was initially recruited as a three-star wide receiver by LSU, where he later transitioned to tight end. He was rated as the 15th-best wide receiver in Louisiana and the 54th overall in the class of 2021. He spent his first two seasons at LSU, collecting 59 catches for 689 yards.
Now at TCU, he is well on track to have his best season yet, particularly with the chemistry he's developed with Hoover. When asked about his connection with Hoover, Bech said, “Man, we have been doing so much together, really stuff outside of football. We are heading in a good direction, and I can see what we can do.”
TCU’s receiving corps has depth and can change at any given moment. However, Bech appears to be a natural fit in the starting lineup. His height, size, speed, and agility make him a valuable weapon. As Coach Dykes continues to lean on this group, Bech’s heart and drive will make him one of the Horned Frogs' most reliable options all season long. He’s definitely a player to watch as the season progresses.
Bech expressed his excitement about his opportunity during the weekly press conference: “Man, I am excited. God gave me the opportunity, and that’s all I can ask for. I am happy that I was blessed with the opportunity to go out there and showcase what I can do.”
When asked about the potential of this TCU team, he responded, “The sky is the limit for our success. This team has a very good head on our shoulders.”
Leaders like Bech will be instrumental as the team moves forward. And, just for fun, Bech will tell you he’s the best dancer on the TCU squad! We will have to keep a close eye on him to see if he has any touchdown celebration dances, because we know he will be finding the endzone a lot.
Jack Bech's Career Statistics:
Season
Receptions
Yards
Average
Touchdowns
Long
2021-LSU
43
489
11.4
3
40
2022-LSU
16
200
12.5
1
29
2023-TCU
12
146
12.2
0
34
2024-TCU
6
139
23.2
1
46
Watch Jack Bech's entire interview from this week's press conference below:
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.