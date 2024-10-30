TCU Football Player Profile: WR John Paul Richardson
Senior Wide Reciever- #7 JP Richardson
- 6-0", 195 lb.
- From Missouri City, Texas
Former Oklahoma State standout JP Richardson has been a huge asset to the Horned Frogs over the past two seasons, building a strong connection with quarterback Josh Hoover. Richardson has a knack for getting open and never shies away from making tough, clutch catches when his team needs him most. With four games remaining, expect Richardson to finish the season strong, as the Horned Frogs seem poised for a promising close to their campaign.
Richardson hails from a highly athletic family with a rich sports legacy. His father, Bucky Richardson, starred as a quarterback at Texas A&M before going pro with the Houston Oilers. His grandfather, Rex Turner, played at Texas State before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, and his uncle, Jeff Turner, also made his mark in college football at Texas Tech.
Out of high school, Richardson was a three-star prospect according to 247Sports and ranked by ESPN as the No. 118 wide receiver in the nation and No. 124 overall player in Texas. A multi-sport athlete, he also excelled in track and earned two all-district honors in Texas 6A football. Richardson set school records for receptions and receiving yards, showcasing his skill and consistency. Academically, he was an all-academic selection each year, further enhancing his appeal to college programs across the country.
Out of high school, Richardson received 21 offers, catching the attention of major programs like Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Kansas, Ole Miss, and TCU, among others. Ultimately, he chose to begin his college journey at Oklahoma State, where he played for two seasons before transferring to TCU to become a Horned Frog.
Richardson put together two solid seasons at Oklahoma State, recording 72 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns. Among his standout performances was a thrilling double-overtime game against his future team, TCU, which ended in a TCU victory that kept their playoff hopes alive. Since transferring to TCU, Richardson has only improved, in one and a half seasons with the Horned Frogs, he has earned 82 receptions for 956 yards and three touchdowns. He’s become one of Josh Hoover’s go-to targets, with the two sharing an evident trust. Richardson said, "The team and myself have never doubted Hoover; he's the unquestioned leader of the team. We never feel like we're out of the game with him back there."
Richardson is a dynamic playmaker, known for his precise route-running, reliable hands, and impressive quickness, making him a challenge for any defense to contain. He's also a dangerous threat in the punt return game, adding another layer to his versatility. As TCU wraps up the season, expect them to keep putting the ball in his hands—Richardson is tough to bring down and constantly keeps defenses on their heels. It’s extremely evident that he’s a major part of why TCU holds one the best receiving corps in the Big 12 and potentially in the nation. That's right, you heard it correctly—the best in the Big 12.
