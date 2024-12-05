TCU Football Players Recognized in 2024 All-Big 12 Honors
The Big 12 announced its 2024 All-Big 12 Football Teams and awards, honoring standout players and coaches from across the league. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named Offensive Player of the Year, while his teammate Travis Hunter earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Several other players from different schools were also recognized for their outstanding performances.
For TCU, eleven players earned All-Big 12 honors, including two second-team selections and nine honorable mentions. Here’s a closer look at the TCU players honored and notable winners from across the conference.
Notable Big 12 Award Winners
- Offensive Player of the Year: Shedeur Sanders (Colorado, QB) – Ranked top 10 nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, breaking multiple school records.
- Defensive Player of the Year: Travis Hunter (Colorado, DB) – Recorded four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and made history with multiple games featuring both an interception and an offensive touchdown.
- Offensive Newcomer of the Year: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State, WR) – Finished with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Defensive Newcomer of the Year: BJ Green II (Colorado, DE) – Tied for second in the Big 12 with 7.5 sacks.
- Offensive Freshman of the Year: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State, QB) – Passed for 2,444 yards and 21 touchdowns in a standout debut season.
- Defensive Freshman of the Year: Josiah Trotter (West Virginia, LB) – Made 93 tackles, including four for loss, along with an interception.
- Special Teams Players of the Year: Will Ferrin (BYU, K) and Jaylin Noel (Iowa State, PR/KR).
- Coach of the Year: Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State) – Led the Sun Devils to a seven-win improvement and a Big 12 Championship Game appearance.
TCU’s Second-Team Selections
- Jack Bech (WR): Bech became only the fifth TCU player to record a 1,000-yard receiving season, finishing with 1,034 yards, nine touchdowns, and 62 receptions. His yardage ranks fourth all-time in school history.
- Bud Clark (S): Clark, a team captain, led the defense with three interceptions and recorded 64 tackles, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a blocked kick.
TCU Honorable Mentions
- James Brockermeyer (OL) and Bless Harris (OL): Both linemen started all 12 games, stabilizing TCU’s offensive front.
- Josh Hoover (QB): Hoover threw for 3,697 yards and 23 touchdowns with a 66.7% completion rate. He is on pace to potentially break TCU’s single-season passing record in their bowl game.
- Savion Williams (WR): Williams scored 12 total touchdowns (six receiving, six rushing) and became the first TCU player since 2017 to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in one season.
- Johnny Hodges (LB): Led TCU with 87 tackles, continuing his strong performance from the 2022 season.
- Devean Deal (DL): Led the team with 8.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He was also an honorable mention for Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
- NaNa Osafo-Mensah (DL): Contributed 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
- Abe Camara (DB): Made 54 tackles and led the team with two forced fumbles.
- JP Richardson (KR/PR): Led the Big 12 with a 10.9-yard punt return average and returned a punt for an 89-yard touchdown. He was also an honorable mention for Special Teams Player of the Year.
Other Key Players Honored
Players from other teams dominated the top individual awards. West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum (Offensive Lineman of the Year) and Kansas State’s Brendan Mott (Defensive Lineman of the Year) were among the honorees. Scholar-Athlete of the Year was split between Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels and Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks.
TCU’s inclusion on the All-Big 12 teams is a testament to the program’s depth and talent. Standout players like Jack Bech, Bud Clark, and Josh Hoover showcased their exceptional skills, while the honorable mentions underscore the team’s overall strength. These awards not only recognize individual achievements but also serve as a celebration of the Horned Frogs’ promising future.
