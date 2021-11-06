TCU Football vs Baylor: Staff Predictions

TCU will take the field on Saturday, and for the first time in over 20 years, it will not be with Gary Patterson at the helm. After losing last week to K-State, making it five losses in the last six games, TCU and Patterson opted to go their separate ways.

Jerry Kill takes over as the interim head coach. Injuries continue to be a problem on both sides of the ball. Chandler Morris made his debut last week as a Horned Frog and likely will be playing again on Saturday due to a foot injury with Max Duggan.

Rumors and speculation continue through Frogs Nation. Fans have had a roller-coaster of a season. Will they turn out for the game? Or will they stay home in protest? Frogs are a 7+ point underdog in the Rivalvery game with Baylor.

In last week's game, the offense struggled, only scoring three points in the first 59 minutes of the game. The lone touchdown came with less than a minute to play. The defense has struggled all season, and Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon is having a great season. He along with RB Abram Smith and WR Tyquan Thornton have created the best three-headed monster in the Big 12.

It's going to be a challenge for the Horned Frogs. The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the #12 Baylor Bears is Saturday, November 6 at 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth.

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 21 - Baylor 20 ("Win by one")

Sean Foushee - Baylor 48 - TCU 24

Brett Gibbons - Baylor 31 - TCU 10

Nick Howard - TCU 34 - Baylor 31 ("Under new management," said Nick)

Barry Lewis - Baylor 38 - TCU 13

Hunter Nix - Baylor 35 - TCU 14

WC Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 28 - Baylor 21

Adam Shirley - Baylor 35 - TCU 17

Ryann Zeller - Baylor 41 - TCU 13

