TCU Football at Oklahoma State: Staff Predictions

Last week, the Horned Frogs took down #12 Baylor in epic fashion as they won one for the Gipper, former Head Coach Gary Patterson. Can they do it again? Can Chandler Morris have another incredible performance?

Morris, who made his first collegiate start on Saturday, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. In the 30-28 win over Baylor, he totaled 531 yards of offense (461 passing and 70 rushing). This was the second-highest in TCU program history, only behind Matt Vogler's 696 versus Houston in 1990.

However, this week, he faces one of the toughest defenses the Frogs have seen all season. Oklahoma State's Malcom Rodriguez is the leading tackler in the Big 12 conference.

Odds have the Horned Frogs as a two-score underdog. This will be a tough one for the Frogs. They are down to their third string running back. And the Cowboys have had a week to watch a full game tape on Morris. It's going to be a challenge for the Horned Frogs. The game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the #10 Oklahoma State Cowboys is Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m. in Stillwater.

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Sean Foushee - TCU 33 - OSU 24

Brett Gibbons - OSU 31 - TCU 17

Nick Howard - TCU 28 - OSU 21

Barry Lewis - OSU 31 - TCU 24

Hunter Nix - TCU 31 - OSU 28

WC Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - OSU 28

Adam Shirley - OSU 28 - TCU 24

Ryann Zeller - OSU 35- TCU 20

