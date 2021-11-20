TCU Football vs Kansas: Staff Predictions

Last week, Kansas shocked the college football world when hell froze over in Austin. They beat Texas in overtime - their first Big 12 win on the road in 13 years and their first time to win in the state of Texas in an even longer time. Now, can they do it two weeks in a row?

As the Jayhawks were maintaining a lead over Texas late in their game, meanwhile, TCU was being destroyed in Stillwater. So much for the energy that was shown at the Baylor game the week before.

Now questions arise as to who can actually play for the Frogs on Saturday. There's question if there is a quarterback or a running back, based upon this week's injury report.

Frogs need to win both of their remaining games just to be bowl eligible. Even if they do become eligible, most likely they wouldn't travel far - either to the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium or the First Responders Bowl at SMU's stadium. Will the Frogs even be motivated to get to eligibility if those are the options?

TCU will have something to play for, though, as it was announced Gary and Kelsey Patterson will be in the tunnel greeting the seniors on Senior Day. There is nothing like watching a Mrs. P hug on Senior Day, so maybe having them in attendance will give the team some motivation.

Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 27 - Kansas 21

Sean Foushee - TCU 38 - Kansas 24

Brett Gibbons - TCU 41 - Kansas 24

Nick Howard - TCU 49 - Kansas 42

Barry Lewis - Kansas 27 - TCU 24

Hunter Nix - TCU 35 - Kansas 10

WC Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - Kansas 21

Adam Shirley - Kansas 31 - TCU 28

Ryann Zeller - TCU 45 - Kansas 31

