Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    TCU Football vs Kansas: Staff Predictions
    Publish date:

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Staff Predictions

    Will the Jayhawks make it two wins in a row in the Lone Star State?
    Author:

    Photo: Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    Will the Jayhawks make it two wins in a row in the Lone Star State?

    Last week, Kansas shocked the college football world when hell froze over in Austin. They beat Texas in overtime - their first Big 12 win on the road in 13 years and their first time to win in the state of Texas in an even longer time. Now, can they do it two weeks in a row?

    As the Jayhawks were maintaining a lead over Texas late in their game, meanwhile, TCU was being destroyed in Stillwater. So much for the energy that was shown at the Baylor game the week before. 

    Now questions arise as to who can actually play for the Frogs on Saturday. There's question if there is a quarterback or a running back, based upon this week's injury report. 

    Frogs need to win both of their remaining games just to be bowl eligible. Even if they do become eligible, most likely they wouldn't travel far - either to the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium or the First Responders Bowl at SMU's stadium. Will the Frogs even be motivated to get to eligibility if those are the options? 

    TCU will have something to play for, though, as it was announced Gary and Kelsey Patterson will be in the tunnel greeting the seniors on Senior Day. There is nothing like watching a Mrs. P hug on Senior Day, so maybe having them in attendance will give the team some motivation. 

    Here are the KillerFrogs Team Predictions:

    Shannon Brazzell, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 27 - Kansas 21

    Sean Foushee - TCU 38 - Kansas 24

    Read More

    Brett Gibbons - TCU 41 - Kansas 24

    Nick Howard - TCU 49 - Kansas 42

    Barry Lewis - Kansas 27 - TCU 24

    Hunter Nix - TCU 35 - Kansas 10

    WC Nix, TCU Hall of Fame - TCU 35 - Kansas 21

    Adam Shirley - Kansas 31 - TCU 28

    Ryann Zeller - TCU 45 - Kansas 31

    Let us know your predictions. Follow us on the KillerFrogs Fan Forum or tweet us @Killer_Frogs.

    Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

    Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news!

    TCU vs Kansas 2019
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Staff Predictions

    2 minutes ago
    Jun 29, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Matt Carpenter (13) at bat against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium.
    More Sports

    Has Matt Carpenter Played his Last MLB Game?

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17168868
    Frogs in the Pros

    Frogs in the NFL: Week 11 Action

    9 hours ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) is lifted by offensive lineman Bryce Cabeldue after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    Football: TCU vs Kansas Keys to the Game

    13 hours ago
    socalchallengelogo-basketball
    Basketball

    TCU Men's Basketball: SoCal Challenge- How to watch?

    19 hours ago
    2
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Uniform Reveal and Kickoff Time

    21 hours ago
    Oklahoma State's Jaylen Warren (7) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
    Football

    Big 12 Football Power Rankings and Bowl Projections: Week 11

    Nov 18, 2021
    Nov 13, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks for a receiver to complete the game winning two point conversion against the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    TCU Football vs Kansas: Opponent's Players to Watch

    Nov 18, 2021