TCU Football Press Conference: Clark, Din-Mbuh, and Dwyer
On Tuesday, three members of the TCU Football team met with members of the media to talk about the upcoming season. Here are quotes from that press conference:
TCU Safety Bud Clark
When asked about his decision to return to TCU for his final year of eligibility, Bud Clark emphasized that a major factor was the opportunity to play under Andy Avalos again. Clark noted that while he has always been athletic, Avalos helped him expand his football knowledge and sharpen his attention to detail. He is coming off arguably his best season as a Horned Frog, earning All-Big 12 honors. When discussing the support he has received from TCU fans, Clark expressed his appreciation, saying he loves the way they have embraced him and hopes to become a fan favorite this season. He concluded the press conference with a strong statement, declaring that the team aims to have the best safety room in the country this upcoming season.
TCU DT Ansel Din-Mbuh
Aledo, Texas native Ansel Din-Mbuh transferred to TCU from Washington State, where he was a standout player. When asked about returning home, he described it as a "full-circle experience" and expressed excitement about being close to family and having so many people supporting him. He also shared his appreciation for being just 20 minutes from home.
Din-Mbuh highlighted his ability as a pass rusher and his enthusiasm for playing team defense at TCU. He emphasized his goal of always being a presence on the field, playing with intensity and pride. Aware of past criticisms of TCU’s defense, he is determined to help change the narrative and showcase what the unit is capable of. Regarding his impression of Coach Avalos, Din-Mbuh noted their shared competitive mindset, stating, “They are very competitive dudes, and they are big on always getting better because you can never be good enough.”
He also praised strength and conditioning coach Kaz Kazadi, calling him “one of one” and emphasizing his ability to push players to reach their full potential. During the press conference, teammate Bud Clark asked Din-Mbuh what drives him to play football. In response, he reflected on how many people never get this opportunity, saying, “Just to have the opportunity is not something I can take for granted.” He spoke about his deep love for the game and the gratitude he feels, adding, “There are people out there praying to God to get the opportunity, and I already have the ability that God has gifted me.” With that perspective, Din-Mbuh is committed to making the most of every day, knowing that nothing is guaranteed.
TCU WR Jordan Dwyer
When asked what stood out to him about TCU during his time in the transfer portal, Jordan Dwyer pointed to the program’s location, saying, “We are in the great state of Texas,” and highlighted the impressive receiver production in recent years, which he found intriguing. He also praised Head Coach Sonny Dykes and Wide Receivers Coach Malcolm Kelley, believing that they can help him reach the next level.
Dwyer had high praise for quarterback Josh Hoover, calling him “a great player and a great guy.” He recalled that Hoover was the first person he met on his visit and described him as “as friendly as QBs come.” Dwyer is eager to share the field with him, adding, “He is the top QB in the country.” When asked to describe his own playing style, Dwyer emphasized his ability as a major deep threat but made it clear he is capable of much more, stating, “I can do it all, and I want to do whatever TCU needs me to do.” Now on the Power Four stage, he is eager to prove himself, saying he is ready to show what he’s about at the highest level.
