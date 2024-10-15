TCU Football Press Conference: Dykes, Broughton, Clark, Payne
TCU Football Midweek Press Conference - Week 8 Quotes
When asked about returning players, Coach Sonny Dykes said the Frogs will be gaining three players back from injury - Jevon McIver, Trent Battle, and Shadrach Banks.
Coach Dykes said there has been a heavy emphasis on fundamentals during the bye week. He states that he feels like the team has improved and is encouraged by what he has seen.
He said Utah has one of the best homefield advantages in the Big 12.
Coach Dykes says that the biggest disconnect between practice and game play has been turnovers. He says they have gotten themselves in too many long yardage situations.
Bud Clark said he feels like the team gained momentum during the bye week. He added that the coaches' message to them has been to stay together.
JaTravis Broughton said Utah is like the pro football team, and everybody shows up.
Jeremy Payne didn't expect to contribute as a freshman, but after his performance during fall camp, he felt he had a good chance to see some playing time.
Payne says that TCU emphasizes family , and that is what stood out to him during the recruiting process.
