TCU Football Press Conference: Dykes, Hoover, Brockermeyer, & Osafo-Mensah
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes discusses how he feels ahead of Saturday's game against UCF. Dykes also gave the media a glance at who UCF is as a team and the game plan the Horned Frogs will take on Saturday. Dykes says UCF is a very solid program and that it will be a big challenge. He said the Knights will be one of the most talented programs TCU will face this season.
QB Josh Hoover talks to media what his family means to him ahead of family weekend. He also discusses how he feels this team has meshed together so far this season. Hoover also tells us how much the offensive line and receivers have helped him this season.
Offensive lineman James Brockermeyer discusses why he chose to transfer to TCU. He also talked with the media about this improved offensive line and how they have meshed together, especially under this talented Kendall Briles Offense.
Defensive Lineman NaNa Osafo-Mensah discusses his performance against Long Island University and the potential of this Horned Frog Defense. He also talks about UCF and what he knows about their play style and what the defense will need to do to defend against the Knights.
