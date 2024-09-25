TCU Football Press Conference: Dykes, McAlister, and Bech

Killer Frogs

Members of the TCU football team talk about how they feel they have played thus far and give us a preview of what to expect for Game 5 against Kansas. Here's a look at how the Horned Frogs feel before Saturday.

TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Midweek Press Conference - Week 5

Head Coach Sonny Dykes reflects on the recent loss to SMU, emphasizing the lessons learned and outlining the adjustments needed as TCU prepares to face the Kansas Jayhawks. He discusses areas for improvement on defense, highlighting specific ways they can tighten up coverage, especially with the rush defense. Dykes also touches on the team's offensive struggles, particularly with establishing a consistent running game, and shares his thoughts on the necessary adjustments in play-calling and execution to create more balance on offense moving forward.

TCU WR Eric McAlister - Midweek Press Conference - Week 5

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister reflects on his journey from Boise State to TCU, sharing insights into his transition and the experience of joining a talented receiving corps. He discusses the team's current mindset and emphasizes the importance of staying focused and resilient as they look to turn things around and get back to winning. McAlister also shares his thoughts on what it will take to shift momentum, both mentally and on the field.

TCU WR Jack Bech - Midweek Press Conference - Week 5

TCU wide receiver Jack Bech opens up about the crucial role his faith plays in his life, both on and off the field. He also shares his thoughts on the Kansas Jayhawks, offering insight into their strengths and how TCU plans to approach the matchup. Additionally, Bech talks about his growing relationship with quarterback Josh Hoover, emphasizing the trust and chemistry they've been building to enhance their connection in games.

