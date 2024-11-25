TCU Football QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Arizona
TCU continued their strong close to the season with a big win over Arizona.
In the 49-28 victory over the Wildcats, quarterback Josh Hoover delivered a solid outing. Hoover completed 19 of 26 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. His ability to spread the ball across multiple targets was evident, as six different TCU receivers caught passes, with JP Richardson leading the way with 107 receiving yards.
Hoover showed poise and precision, averaging an impressive 10.4 yards per attempt and a stellar 14.4 yards per completion. This efficiency was a testament to his decision-making and willingness to challenge Arizona’s secondary. However, the lone interception and three sacks, which cost TCU 27 yards, highlighted some of Hoover’s usual struggles, especially in maintaining pocket awareness and avoiding forced throws.
The highlight of Hoover’s performance was a perfectly placed 38-yard touchdown pass to Richardson in the third quarter. This play demonstrated his ability to connect on deep throws and capitalize on scoring opportunities. Despite Arizona’s defensive pressure, Hoover maintained composure, which helped TCU dominate time of possession in the fourth quarter and close out the game.
What stood out most was how calm and collected Hoover remained throughout the game. Even when Arizona’s defense brought pressure, he didn’t panic, sticking to his game plan and keeping the offense on track. That composure helped TCU dominate the clock in the final quarter, sealing a comfortable victory. It is a sign of maturity from Hoover as the season has gone on that he has improved as much as he has.
Grade: B+
