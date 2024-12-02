TCU Football QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Cincinnati
Josh Hoover delivered a steady performance in TCU’s 20-13 win over Cincinnati on a chilly night in the snow, doing just enough to guide the Horned Frogs to their eighth victory of the season. While the game was not his flashiest of the year, Hoover's efforts ensured TCU came away with the win, keeping their momentum alive as they prepare for a bowl game.
Hoover completed 18 of 35 passes for 212 yards. Though he didn’t throw a touchdown, his longest completion of 40 yards highlighted his ability to find opportunities downfield just like he has all season. However, his lone interception and the Frogs’ inability to score in the second half showed areas where the offense fell short.
Despite these hiccups, Hoover remained composed under pressure and avoided any sacks, a testament to his awareness and ability to make quick decisions. He also avoided any fumbles, a problem that plagued him earlier in the season.
This game brings Hoover’s season passing total tantalizingly close to history. He now sits just 2 yards shy of surpassing Max Duggan’s 2022 total and only 206 yards from breaking Trevone Boykin’s all-time single-season record of 3,901 yards, set in 2014. With one game remaining, Hoover has a clear opportunity to etch his name at the top of TCU’s record books, an incredible achievement for a player still growing into his role.
While Hoover’s outing against Cincinnati didn’t light up the stat sheet, it showcased his dependability and ability to lead his team in close games. His passing played a critical role in complementing a balanced offensive approach, allowing TCU to maintain control and capitalize on opportunities in the first half. The Horned Frogs relied heavily on their defense late, but Hoover’s contributions in building an early lead proved to be the difference.
As TCU heads into bowl season, Hoover’s performance against Cincinnati reflects a quarterback who has consistently stepped up when it matters most. His pursuit of school history adds an extra layer of intrigue to the upcoming game, where he will have a chance to break records and close the season with a statement win. For Hoover, it’s not just about the numbers but also about how much he has grown as a player since the start of the year.
Grade: B
