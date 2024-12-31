TCU Football QB Grade: Josh Hoover vs. Louisiana
Josh Hoover delivered a commanding performance as TCU dismantled Louisiana 34-3 in the New Mexico Bowl, showcasing why he was the centerpiece of the Horned Frogs' offensive surge to close the year on a four-game winning streak. Hoover demonstrated precision and leadership throughout the game, completing 20 of 32 passes for 252 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.
The first half was an offensive clinic by Hoover, who orchestrated four scoring drives. He connected with DJ Rogers, Eric McAlister, and JP Richardson for touchdown passes, capping a near-perfect display of timing and accuracy. His standout play came on the throw to McAlister. On fourth and goal, he rolled out and made something out of nothing before finding McAlister open in the back of the endzone to put the Frogs up 14-0. It was a sign that Louisianna would have no answers for Hoover all game long.
Hoover's poise under pressure was evident in critical moments. Though he threw one interception late in the game, Hoover's command of the offense was never in question, as TCU controlled possession for over 30 minutes. They dominated Louisianna from start to finish, and Hoover's play was a big reason for that.
During the second half of the season, gone were all the turnovers that plagued the Frogs' offense early in the year. Hoover played like a mature quarterback who was finished hurting his team with turnovers and was playing mistake-free football. That shift was never more evident than in this 34-3 domination of Louisianna.
Hoover made TCU history, breaking the single season passing yards record previously held by Trevone Boykin. The sophomore quarterback threw for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Hoover's performance in the New Mexico Bowl capped a successful turnaround season for TCU, as the Horned Frogs improved to 9-4. With his leadership, the team looks primed to make even greater strides next year. With the way the team improved as the season went on, it is fair to expect great things in 2025, especially on offense.
Grade: A
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.