TCU Football Tuesday Press Conference: Donati, Dykes, Clark, and Hoover
TCU AD Jeremiah Donati talks about TCU's stance on Revenue Sharing and how TCU Athletics will look in the upcoming years. He also adresses his plan to put 21 million in the hands of TCU Athletes across all sports.
Sonny Dykes talks about their preparation ahead of their first game against Stanford as well and He and His wife Kate's generous gift to TCU Athletics. Dykes also talks about how Josh Hoover has matured as a player and how he can facilitate and offense.
TCU Quarterback Josh Hoover talks about their upcoming game, and how the team looks this season compared to last. Hoover also discusses how a healthy RB Trey Sanders looks, as well as his stacked recieving core.
Saftey Bud Clark talks about the Horned Frogs upcoming game and how the defense has improved since last season under new Defensive Coordinator Andy Avalos.
