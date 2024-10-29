TCU Football Week 10: Midweek Press Conference: Dykes, Dabney, Richardson, and Camara
TCU Head Coach Sonny Dykes - Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
Head coach Sonny Dykes discusses with media their approach to Baylor, as well as his thoughts about their comeback win against Texas Tech. He also talks about if this team's potential if they can minimize mistakes.
TE Drake Dabney - Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
Drake Dabney discusses his return to Baylor, but this time, it will be in purple. Dabney also discusses the Horned Frog's effort in getting a tight end game going andto getHe, gives us an idea of what to expect from Baylor on Saturday.
WR J.P. Richardson - Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
J.P. Richardson discusses TCU's success since the bye week. Richardson also states he believes they can be one of the best offenses in the nation if they can minimize turnovers. He also discusses their support for quarterback Josh Hoover and the leadership he brings this team.
Safety Abe Camara - Midweek Press Conference - Week 10
Abe Camara talks about Baylor's team especially their offense. He talks about how TCU will approach the Baylor offense. Camara also talks about how the defense has improved in slowing down the run and minimizing mistakes.
