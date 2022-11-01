TCU Football Week 10 Opponent Lookahead: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Your TCU Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-4, 2-3) in pursuit of their first 9-0 start since 2010. Kickoff is at 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon Eastern from Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth this Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

What do the 2022 edition of the Red Raiders look like? We'll dive into it below.

Texas Tech Vs. TCU: Series History

The Texas Tech-TCU rivalry long predates TCU's joining the Big 12 in 2012. The first-ever meeting between the teams came in 1926, where TCU won 28-16. The Texas Technical College Matadors– as they were known at the time– were an independent FBS team while TCU was a member of the Southwest Conference. Four of the first five games were played in Fort Worth and TCU won all five of the first meetings from 1926-30.

The series paused after the 1930 game, but resumed in 1942 and was played nearly every year between 1942-1995. When Texas Tech joined the Southwest Conference, the rivalry became an annual conference matchup until the conference dissolved following the 1995 season.

The two teams played just twice between 1995 and 2012 while the teams played in different conferences. The series resumed again when TCU joined the Big 12.

Texas Tech leads the all-time series 32-29-3, interestingly with all three ties coming in a span of five games between 1979 and 1983.

However, since joining the Big 12, the series has been in favor of TCU. The Horned Frogs lead the conference series 6-4.

Texas Tech Players To Note

What a world it is in which we lead with the Texas Tech defense. At 6' 6", 275 pounds, senior defensive end Tyree Wilson has been a menace to opposing offenses, racking up 11.5 tackles for a loss and 6.5 sacks. He's also the team's second-leading tackler with 51. Running mate Tony Bradford Jr. has six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks himself.

While defensive fronts haven't been the headlining unit in Lubbock recently, this is a disruptive group that needs special attention paid to it.

On offense, the Red Raiders are led by a backfield duo of SaRodorick Thompson and Tahj Brooks, who split carries almost evenly. They've combined for 955 yards and are rushing for 4.9 yards per carry. Brooks leads in the touchdown department with six while Thompson adds three. Both are capable pass catchers and combined have over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

The starter at QB for the last three weeks has been redshirt freshman Behren Morton, who is 1-3 as a starter this season.

Quarterback Donovan Smith came into the season as a backup, but was thrust into the starting role for a few weeks when Tyler Shough suffered a shoulder injury. Shough returned to action in the third quarter last week down big to Baylor, his first action since Week 1.

It's unclear who will start for TCU at this time, but the announcement will likely come later in the week.

Sizing Up The Red Raiders

Just looking at their record may be a bit misleading for Texas Tech in 2022. Of their seven games against FBS opponents, five were ranked at the time of their game against Tech. The Red Raiders posted a 2-3 record against those opponents, but it took overtime to upend both Houston and Texas.

This isn't your typical Red Raiders crew– gone are the Mike Leach days of the air raid and getting into 110-point shootouts. Instead, this Tech team boasts a decent run game and pass defense.

There were points to be had in their two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State, but the team fell apart last week against Baylor, losing 45-17. Tech committed five turnovers, with three different QBs throwing at least one.

The name of the game for Jerry McGuire and crew is to hang around and be a general pain. While wins aren't coming by the wagon full, Tech presents a serious trap game for almost any opponent.

TCU is the superior team on both sides of the football. However, Tech's done a good job limiting explosive passing plays this year, especially in their win over Texas. After nine weeks, the Red Raiders have allowed the second-fewest plays of 20+ yards this season alongside Kansas State and Texas.

With the bulk of the Big 12's explosive offenses already in Tech's rearview mirror, it's safe to assume that stat is sticky.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 4-4 (2-3 in the Big 12)

Coach: Joey McGuire (1st year, 4-4)

Previous Outcome: L, 45-17 vs. Baylor

Scoring Offense: 29.7 points per game (51st)

Scoring Defense: 32.0 points allowed per game (100th)

Texas Tech 2022 Schedule & Results

Date Opponent Result Sept. 3 Murray State (FCS) W, 63-10 Sept. 10 #25 Houston W, 33-30/OT Sept. 17 at #16 NC State L, 27-14 Sept. 24 #22 Texas W, 37-34/OT Oct. 1 #25 Kansas State L, 37-28 Oct. 8 at #7 Oklahoma State L, 41-31 Oct. 15 BYE Oct. 22 West Virginia W. 48-10 Oct. 29 Baylor L, 45-17 Nov. 5 at #7 TCU Nov. 12 Kansas Nov. 19 at Iowa State Nov. 26 Oklahoma

TCU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, Nov. 5, 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX)

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, TX) TV: FOX

TCU vs. Texas Tech Past Results

2021: TCU 52, Texas Tech 31 (Lubbock)

TCU 52, Texas Tech 31 (Lubbock) 2020: TCU 34, Texas Tech 18 (Fort Worth)

TCU 34, Texas Tech 18 (Fort Worth) 2019: TCU 33, Texas Tech 31 (Lubbock)

TCU 33, Texas Tech 31 (Lubbock) 2018: Texas Tech 17, TCU 14 (Fort Worth)

Texas Tech 17, TCU 14 (Fort Worth) 2017: TCU 27, Texas Tech 3 (Lubbock)

TCU 27, Texas Tech 3 (Lubbock) 2016: Texas Tech 27, TCU 24 (Fort Worth)

Texas Tech 27, TCU 24 (Fort Worth) 2015: TCU 55, Texas Tech 52 (Lubbock)

TCU 55, Texas Tech 52 (Lubbock) 2014: TCU 82, Texas Tech 27 (Fort Worth)

TCU 82, Texas Tech 27 (Fort Worth) 2013: Texas Tech 20, TCU 10 (Lubbock)

Texas Tech 20, TCU 10 (Lubbock) 2012: Texas Tech 56, TCU 53 (Fort Worth)

