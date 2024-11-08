TCU Football: Week 11 Depth Chart
After Baylor's game-winning drive against TCU late Saturday night, most Frog fans felt dejected, sad, or even angry in some cases. Despite a game in which both teams played some of their best football of the season, TCU unfortunately fell on the wrong side of this rivalry matchup 37-34 with a walk-off field goal.
With that sadness of losing a rivalry game, TCU fans have some other issues to worry about. While Ollie Gordon hasn't been the same running back he was last year, the TCU defense is more than vulnerable to the run game with the injuries it has had this season.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #17 Trent Battle, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #75 Conner Lingren, #91 Tymon Mitchell
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE: #11 Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
TCU Depth Chart Notes
Head Coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday to give his midweek report and, unfortunately, brought some tough news regarding injuries. Both Markis Deal and Hakeem Ajijolaiya will be out for this weekend's game against Oklahoma State. TCU can consider themselves lucky this season since OSU has had trouble running the ball, something that they excelled at last year. With an injury-plagued TCU defense and an OSU offense that has struggled with Alan Bowman at the helm, this matchup is sure to get interesting early on in the game.
While LaMareon James and JaTravis Broughton are listed on the depth chart as the starting corners, Jevon McIver has made his presence known by locking down solid receivers when his name has been called. McIver recently earned Big 12 honors for being graded as one of the highest in the league by PFF College this past weekend vs Baylor. One could expect the junior to solidify his role in the defense if this trend continues.
