TCU Football Week 5 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks
After two consecutive losses, the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) look to get back on the winning track against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1). TCU dropped an ugly 66-42 decision at SMU in a game where Sonny Dykes was tossed. Kansas comes in with a three-game losing streak, all of which came by a single possession. Head coach Lance Leipold also hopes to get back to Kansas' recent winning ways.
TCU at Kansas kicks off Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. CT, from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Catch the game on ESPN+ or on the radio at 88.7 FM KTCU.
Kansas vs. TCU Series History
TCU leads the all-time series over Kansas, 26-9-4 – a series that was an annual rivalry from 1944-64 and then again starting in 2012 when TCU joined the Big 12. The Horned Frogs won the last four editions and hold a 10-1 advantage over the Jayhawks since 2012. Kansas nipped TCU in 2018 with a 27-26 win in Lawrence.
The two teams played a four-game series in the mid-1990s, where Kansas won three of four games.
The last meeting came in 2022, where TCU took a narrow victory, 38-31 over resurgent Kansas.
Kansas Players To Note
By far and away Kansas' biggest threat on offense is running back Devin Neal. Last year, Neal rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 16 times. This year, he has 443 yards and three touchdowns through four games. However, since offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki departed for Penn State, Kansas' offense, specifically its rushing attack, has subsided.
QB Jalon Daniels was hotly anticipated coming into this season and has largely failed to reach those expectations. Daniels threw seven interceptions in his first three games while adding just 103 yards total on the ground. His decision making has taken a major step back from his breakout year in 2022.
Defensively, Kansas features one of the better secondaries in the Big 12. Corners Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson are among the better tandems nationally. Linebacker Cornell Wheeler leads with 18 solo tackles thus far.
Sizing Up The Jayhawks
Let's be clear here – this is not the Kansas Jayhawks of 2023. Kotelnicki's departure has proven to be more than a bump in the road. Daniels flashed for one year, but otherwise has been largely mediocre in his career. Without a stellar backup (Jason Bean), Kansas' offense only runs when Daniels runs. And his propensity to turn the football over has been a genuine concern for KU.
While not as bad as pre-2022 Kansas, these Jayhawks are more in-line with what we saw in that 2022 season. Defensively, the Jayhawks are miles beyond previous iterations of this team but, offensively, they lack.
Turnovers plagued Kansas in a 23-20 loss to UNLV in Week 3. The Jayhawks were unable to land on a loose football, leading to the go-ahead (and game winning) touchdown by the Rebels. It ended up being an 18-play scoring drive.
Without homefield advantage, Kansas has struggled, too. While its home stadium undergoes immense renovations, Kansas plays its "home" games 60 miles away in Kansas City. As the Big 12 slate fires up, KU moves its games to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. However, it's evident the home edge is gone with Kansas this year – an edge that may have helped them win that UNLV contest.
You may see a lower-scoring output than recent matchups. Kansas' defense is legitimate, especially against the pass.
Opponent Rundown
Team: Kansas Jayhawks
Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)
Coach: Lance Leipold (4th year here)
Scoring Offense: 21.7 points per game (t-73rd)
Scoring Defense: 26.0 points allowed per game (t-66th)
Kansas 2024 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Result
Aug. 28 (Thurs)
Lindenwood (FCS)
W, 48-3
Sept. 7
at Illinois
L, 23-17
Sept. 14
UNLV
L, 23-20
Sept. 21
at West Virginia
L, 32-28
Sept. 28
TCU
2:30 p.m.
Oct. 5
at Arizona State
7:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
BYE
Oct. 19
Houston
Oct. 26
at #23 Kansas State
Nov. 2
BYE
Nov. 9
#18 Iowa State
Nov. 16
at #22 BYU
Nov. 23
Colorado
Nov. 30
at Baylor
- When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
- TV: ESPN+
