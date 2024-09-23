Killer Frogs

TCU Football Week 5 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

TCU looks to get back on the winning track after two tough defeats. Next up, the Kansas Jayhawks.

Brett Gibbons

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to running back Devin Neal (4) during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to running back Devin Neal (4) during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

After two consecutive losses, the TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1) look to get back on the winning track against the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1). TCU dropped an ugly 66-42 decision at SMU in a game where Sonny Dykes was tossed. Kansas comes in with a three-game losing streak, all of which came by a single possession. Head coach Lance Leipold also hopes to get back to Kansas' recent winning ways.

TCU at Kansas kicks off Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2:30 p.m. CT, from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Catch the game on ESPN+ or on the radio at 88.7 FM KTCU.

Kansas vs. TCU Series History

TCU Kansas football preview
Nov 20, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) is defended by Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Gavin Potter (19) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

TCU leads the all-time series over Kansas, 26-9-4 – a series that was an annual rivalry from 1944-64 and then again starting in 2012 when TCU joined the Big 12. The Horned Frogs won the last four editions and hold a 10-1 advantage over the Jayhawks since 2012. Kansas nipped TCU in 2018 with a 27-26 win in Lawrence.

The two teams played a four-game series in the mid-1990s, where Kansas won three of four games.

The last meeting came in 2022, where TCU took a narrow victory, 38-31 over resurgent Kansas.

Kansas Players To Note

TCU Kansas football preview
Sep 21, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

By far and away Kansas' biggest threat on offense is running back Devin Neal. Last year, Neal rushed for over 1,300 yards and scored 16 times. This year, he has 443 yards and three touchdowns through four games. However, since offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki departed for Penn State, Kansas' offense, specifically its rushing attack, has subsided.

QB Jalon Daniels was hotly anticipated coming into this season and has largely failed to reach those expectations. Daniels threw seven interceptions in his first three games while adding just 103 yards total on the ground. His decision making has taken a major step back from his breakout year in 2022.

Defensively, Kansas features one of the better secondaries in the Big 12. Corners Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson are among the better tandems nationally. Linebacker Cornell Wheeler leads with 18 solo tackles thus far.

Sizing Up The Jayhawks

TCU Kansas football preview
Sep 7, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) passes the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Let's be clear here – this is not the Kansas Jayhawks of 2023. Kotelnicki's departure has proven to be more than a bump in the road. Daniels flashed for one year, but otherwise has been largely mediocre in his career. Without a stellar backup (Jason Bean), Kansas' offense only runs when Daniels runs. And his propensity to turn the football over has been a genuine concern for KU.

While not as bad as pre-2022 Kansas, these Jayhawks are more in-line with what we saw in that 2022 season. Defensively, the Jayhawks are miles beyond previous iterations of this team but, offensively, they lack.

Turnovers plagued Kansas in a 23-20 loss to UNLV in Week 3. The Jayhawks were unable to land on a loose football, leading to the go-ahead (and game winning) touchdown by the Rebels. It ended up being an 18-play scoring drive.

Without homefield advantage, Kansas has struggled, too. While its home stadium undergoes immense renovations, Kansas plays its "home" games 60 miles away in Kansas City. As the Big 12 slate fires up, KU moves its games to Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. However, it's evident the home edge is gone with Kansas this year – an edge that may have helped them win that UNLV contest.

You may see a lower-scoring output than recent matchups. Kansas' defense is legitimate, especially against the pass.

Opponent Rundown

Team: Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 1-3 (0-1 Big 12)

Coach: Lance Leipold (4th year here)

Scoring Offense: 21.7 points per game (t-73rd)

Scoring Defense: 26.0 points allowed per game (t-66th)

Kansas 2024 Schedule

Date

Opponent

Result

Aug. 28 (Thurs)

Lindenwood (FCS)

W, 48-3

Sept. 7

at Illinois

L, 23-17

Sept. 14

UNLV

L, 23-20

Sept. 21

at West Virginia

L, 32-28

Sept. 28

TCU

2:30 p.m.

Oct. 5

at Arizona State

7:00 p.m.

Oct. 12

BYE

Oct. 19

Houston

Oct. 26

at #23 Kansas State

Nov. 2

BYE

Nov. 9

#18 Iowa State

Nov. 16

at #22 BYU

Nov. 23

Colorado

Nov. 30

at Baylor

TCU at Stanford Game Info

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)
  • TV: ESPN+

Published
Brett Gibbons

BRETT GIBBONS

Brett is an avid sports traveler and former Division-I football recruiter for Bowling Green and Texas State. He’s covered college sports for Fansided, Stadium Journey, and several independent outlets over the past five years. A graduate of BGSU, Brett currently works on-site at Google as a project lead for content curation products.

