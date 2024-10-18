TCU Football: Week 8 Depth Chart
TCU fans have had a rough football season so far. With expectations high for the 2024 season, it was a surprise to many when TCU lost to UCF, SMU, and Houston in the span of four weeks. With the bye week behind us, TCU now has arguably the tougher half of their season, starting with a game at Utah this Saturday night.
But TCU isn't alone in its troubles. The Utah Utes are reeling after two straight losses to Arizona and Arizona State. Utah has struggled at the quarterback position with Cam Rising being in and out of the starting lineup with a hand injury. Without the captain of their offense being 100%, Utah is susceptible to making mistakes that have cost them greatly. With TCU desperate to exploit those mistakes on Saturday night, here's the depth chart for the Horned Frogs.
TCU Offensive Depth Chart
QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny
RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer
WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell
WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma
WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart
TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway
LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes
LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho
C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers
RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett
RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey
TCU Defensive Depth Chart
NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren
DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson
EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston
EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks
MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr
WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.
NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan
BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden
FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester
BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox
FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee
TCU Special Teams Depth Chart
PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland
H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw
LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik
KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman
P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black
PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech
KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey
INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny
TCU Depth Chart Notes
During a midweek press conference, the media talked to head coach Sonny Dykes, and a few other players. The Frogs got some much-needed good news that Shad Banks Jr. and Jevon McIver would be back for the game against Utah this weekend. While this doesn't mean a change in starters, it adds depth to a TCU defense that has struggled to get off the field on 3rd and 4th downs.
One of the more surprising moves in the depth chart was Jeremy Payne moving down in the depth chart at running back. After having a good performance at Kansas, many thought Payne would get more playing time due to his potential as a receiving back. Payne is now listed as the #4 running back after his rough performance against Houston. The TCU offense remains the same otherwise in what will be a late-night Big 12 matchup on Saturday.
