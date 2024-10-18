TCU Football: Week 8 Depth Chart

Killer Frogs

With TCU coming off of an embarrassing loss against Houston, the Horned Frogs get some much-needed help back on defense ahead of their game against Utah.

Bud Clark and JaTravis Broughton combine for a defensive tackle against the Houston Cougars.
TCU fans have had a rough football season so far. With expectations high for the 2024 season, it was a surprise to many when TCU lost to UCF, SMU, and Houston in the span of four weeks. With the bye week behind us, TCU now has arguably the tougher half of their season, starting with a game at Utah this Saturday night.

But TCU isn't alone in its troubles. The Utah Utes are reeling after two straight losses to Arizona and Arizona State. Utah has struggled at the quarterback position with Cam Rising being in and out of the starting lineup with a hand injury. Without the captain of their offense being 100%, Utah is susceptible to making mistakes that have cost them greatly. With TCU desperate to exploit those mistakes on Saturday night, here's the depth chart for the Horned Frogs.

TCU Offensive Depth Chart

QB: #10 Josh Hoover, #19 Ken Seals, #1 Hauss Hejny

RB: #4 Cam Cook, #2 Trey Sanders, #20 Dominique Johnson, #26 Jeremy Payne, #15 Nate Palmer

WR-X: #3 Savion Williams, #87 Blake Nowell

WR-Z: #18 Jack Bech, #6 Dylan Wright, #88 Eric McAlister, #16 Braylon James, #82 Dozie Ezukanma

WR-SL: #7 JP Richardson, #11 JoJo Earle, #14 Jordyn Bailey, #13 Major Everhart

TE: #9 Drake Dabney, #81 Chase Curtis, #0 DJ Rogers, #12 Lafayette Kaiuway

LT: #58 Bless Harris, #56 Ben Taylor-Whitfield, #70 Ryan Hughes

LG: #51 Coltin Deery OR #55 Remington Strickland, #57 Samir Camacho

C: #52 James Brockermeyer OR #51 Coltin Deery, #78 Cooper Powers

RG: #62 Carson Bruno, #77 Robby Rochester, #76 Mitch Hodnett

RT: #71 Mike Nichols, #54 Quinton Harris, #65 Mike Stoker, #66 Wesley Harvey

TCU Defensive Depth Chart

NT: #91 Tymon Mitchell, #95 Markis Deal, #93 Hakeem Ajijolaiya, #75 Conner Lingren

DT: #90 Caleb Fox, #42 Zachary Chapman, #35 Tristan Johnson

EDGE: #54 NaNa Osafo-Mensah, #96 Travis Jackson, #40 Keviyan Huddleston

EDGE:#44 Cooper McDonald OR Devean Deal, #19 Jonathan Bax, #9 Marcel Brooks

MLB: #57 Johnny Hodges, #3 Kaleb Elarms-Orr

WLB: #4 Namdi Obiazor, #33 Max Carroll, #0 Shad Banks Jr.

NB: #1 Abe Camara, #26 Jaise Oliver, #14 Austin Jordan

BS: #2 Jamel Johnson, #29 Cam Smith, #18 Kaden McFadden

FS: #21 Bud Clark, #23 Richard Toney Jr., #22 Jordan Lester

BC: #13 JaTravis Broughton, #20 Jevon McIver Jr., #28 Julian Knox

FC: #6 LaMareon James, #7 Channing Canada, #17 Devondre McGee

TCU Special Teams Depth Chart

PT: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PK: #34 Kyle Lemmerman, #99 Nate McCashland

H: #97 Easton Black, #31 Ethan Craw

LSN: #42 Brett Matiscik

KO: #34 Kyle Lemmerman

P: #31 Ethan Craw, #97 Easton Black

PR: #7 JP Richardson, #18 Jack Bech

KR: #13 Major Everhart, #14 Jordyn Bailey


INJURED: #24 Avery Helm, #26 Vernon Glover, #97 Paul Oyewale, #1 Hauss Hejny

TCU Depth Chart Notes

During a midweek press conference, the media talked to head coach Sonny Dykes, and a few other players. The Frogs got some much-needed good news that Shad Banks Jr. and Jevon McIver would be back for the game against Utah this weekend. While this doesn't mean a change in starters, it adds depth to a TCU defense that has struggled to get off the field on 3rd and 4th downs.

One of the more surprising moves in the depth chart was Jeremy Payne moving down in the depth chart at running back. After having a good performance at Kansas, many thought Payne would get more playing time due to his potential as a receiving back. Payne is now listed as the #4 running back after his rough performance against Houston. The TCU offense remains the same otherwise in what will be a late-night Big 12 matchup on Saturday.

