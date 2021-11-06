Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    TCU's Coaching Search Committee
    A clever and funny rendition of TCU fans' conversations about the search for their new head football coach
    So the search begins! And who better to keep the fans up to date than Mr. Clint Foster: "With the Gary Patterson era over, TCU Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati has tasked a highly-qualified committee with the task of assembling a list of the best candidates to become TCU's next head football coach". Watch two "polar opposite" fans discuss candidates.

    Hopefully, by now, you know the work of Clint Foster.  Each week, KillerFrogs brings you The Fans' Reactions to that weekend's [football] win or loss.  

    Created by Clint Foster

    Instagram - @theclintfoster

    Twitter - @Clint_Foster55

