First Look: TCU Football at Iowa State

The TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) try to capture bowl eligibility as they travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 4-4). The game will be held at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

TCU needed a near-walkoff field goal with six seconds left to beat the Kansas Jayhawks last week at home. The offensive and defensive fronts were pushed around, being held to just seven first half points. However, the Horned Frogs secured the win on Senior Night to close out their home schedule.

Iowa State fields one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12 behind stud running back Breece Hall. Hall’s rushed for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season as a junior. It’s a bad matchup for TCU, who is giving up the seventh-most rush yards per game in the country (232.5). The Cyclone’s front five all weigh in well over 300 pounds, making them one of the better offensive lines the Frogs have seen this season.

The Cyclones also have an experience veteran quarterback, Brock Purdy, who is second in the Big 12 in passing (2,722 yards).

Max Duggan got the start for Senior Night last week, but attempted just 16 passes for 166 yards and an interception. Four different players found the end zone on the ground and TCU picked up 326 rushing yards. It eliminated the need to rely on a heavy passing attack, though situationally the lack of passing attempts was frustrating.

Iowa State allows 3.8 yards per rush this season, fifth in the Big 12. The Cyclones allowed over 100 yards to Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks last week and 6.8 yards per carry. While the potential to run the football against Iowa State exists, TCU’s offensive front will need to play better than they have been.

This is likely the last game under interim Jerry Kill as the rumor mill has been busy tying TCU to dozens of coaches from around the country.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has also been tied to just about every one of the litany of Power Five openings, though it’s unlikely he leaves Ames. The Cyclones secured a bowl berth two weeks ago against Texas – just in time, as they’ve dropped their last two games.

A win this weekend could push TCU into the top half of the conference standings despite what many have viewed as a frustrating season.

Team Stats Per Game:

Team Stats Per Game TCU Iowa State Points per game 28.5 (58th) 33.0 (26th) Points allowed per game 36.8 (117th) 22.3 (30th) Total yards 439.8 (28th) 437.4 (32nd) Yards passing 236.9 (59th) 276.5 (23rd) Yards rushing 202.9 (27th) 160.9 (64th) Yards allowed 486.4 (119th) 310.2 (7th) Pass yards allowed 253.9 (97th) 181.3 (10th) Rush yards allowed 232.5 (124th) 128.9 (26th)

Season leaders:

Passing yards

TCU - Max Duggan - 130-201, 1,832 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions

- 130-201, 1,832 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions Iowa State - Brock Purdy - 248-338, 2,722 yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions

Rushing yards

TCU - Kendre Miller - 83 carries, 623 yards, seven touchdowns

- 83 carries, 623 yards, seven touchdowns Iowa State - Breece Hall - 235 carries, 1,230 yards, 17 touchdowns

Receiving yards