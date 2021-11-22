First Look: TCU Football at Iowa State

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    TCU pits bowl eligibility in their final game of the year against Iowa State on the road. How do the Horned Frogs stack up against the Cyclones in Week 13?
    © Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

    The TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) try to capture bowl eligibility as they travel to face the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 4-4). The game will be held at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

    TCU needed a near-walkoff field goal with six seconds left to beat the Kansas Jayhawks last week at home. The offensive and defensive fronts were pushed around, being held to just seven first half points. However, the Horned Frogs secured the win on Senior Night to close out their home schedule.

    Iowa State fields one of the best rushing attacks in the Big 12 behind stud running back Breece Hall. Hall’s rushed for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season as a junior. It’s a bad matchup for TCU, who is giving up the seventh-most rush yards per game in the country (232.5). The Cyclone’s front five all weigh in well over 300 pounds, making them one of the better offensive lines the Frogs have seen this season.

    The Cyclones also have an experience veteran quarterback, Brock Purdy, who is second in the Big 12 in passing (2,722 yards).

    Max Duggan got the start for Senior Night last week, but attempted just 16 passes for 166 yards and an interception. Four different players found the end zone on the ground and TCU picked up 326 rushing yards. It eliminated the need to rely on a heavy passing attack, though situationally the lack of passing attempts was frustrating.

    Iowa State allows 3.8 yards per rush this season, fifth in the Big 12. The Cyclones allowed over 100 yards to Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks last week and 6.8 yards per carry. While the potential to run the football against Iowa State exists, TCU’s offensive front will need to play better than they have been.

    This is likely the last game under interim Jerry Kill as the rumor mill has been busy tying TCU to dozens of coaches from around the country.

    Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has also been tied to just about every one of the litany of Power Five openings, though it’s unlikely he leaves Ames. The Cyclones secured a bowl berth two weeks ago against Texas – just in time, as they’ve dropped their last two games.

    A win this weekend could push TCU into the top half of the conference standings despite what many have viewed as a frustrating season. 

    Team Stats Per Game:

    TCU Iowa State

    Points per game

    28.5 (58th)

    33.0 (26th)

    Points allowed per game

    36.8 (117th)

    22.3 (30th)

    Total yards

    439.8 (28th)

    437.4 (32nd)

    Yards passing

    236.9 (59th)

    276.5 (23rd)

    Yards rushing

    202.9 (27th)

    160.9 (64th)

    Yards allowed

    486.4 (119th)

    310.2 (7th)

    Pass yards allowed

    253.9 (97th)

    181.3 (10th)

    Rush yards allowed

    232.5 (124th)

    128.9 (26th)

    Season leaders:

    Passing yards

    • TCU - Max Duggan - 130-201, 1,832 yards, 14 touchdowns, five interceptions
    • Iowa State - Brock Purdy - 248-338, 2,722 yards, 16 touchdowns, seven interceptions

    Rushing yards

    • TCU - Kendre Miller - 83 carries, 623 yards, seven touchdowns
    • Iowa State - Breece Hall - 235 carries, 1,230 yards, 17 touchdowns

    Receiving yards

    • TCU - Quentin Johnson - 33 receptions, 612 yards, six touchdowns
    • Iowa State - Xavier Hutchinson - 75 receptions, 846 yards, five touchdowns

