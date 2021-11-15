First Look: Kansas at TCU Football

The TCU Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (2-8, 1-6) on Saturday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The visiting Jayhawks are coming off a major upset of Texas in Austin, Kansas’ first Big 12 win of the year and only their fourth conference victory since 2015. The offense scored 57 points on four rushing touchdowns. It was their first time scoring 50 points against an FBS opponent since 2008.

TCU is looking to put Week 11 behind them as they went on the road and were beaten by Oklahoma State 63-17. Quarterback Chandler Morris was held to 103 yards and no touchdowns while the Pokes posted two 100-yard rushers.

TCU has won eight of nine matchups with the Jayhawks since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

The Kansas defense provides a reprieve for TCU after the Frogs saw two top-20 defenses back-to-back. The Jayhawks are allowing the most points in the nation this season and 127th in yards allowed. Specifically, Kansas struggles against the run, allowing the most yards per rush this season (6.4).

Morris will look to get back on track after being sacked seven times last week. Kansas is one of the ten worst teams and recording sacks, so he should see a cleaner pocket. Against Baylor, Morris was sacked just once and was able to pick up 461 yards through the air.

Emari Demarcado has picked up the lead back duties over the last two games. Despite a tough Oklahoma State defense, Demarcado was able to record 90 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Kansas running back Devin Neal had an impressive outing against Texas, rushing for three touchdowns. However, Neal has been bottled up at times this season, rushing for fewer than 50 yards three times. TCU has allowed a 100-yard rusher in every game since Week 3.

TCU must win out in order to be bowl-eligible while Kansas is not eligible to make a bowl game this season.

Team Stats Per Game:

Team stats per game TCU Kansas Points per game 28.2 (61st) 19.6 (114th) Points allowed per game 37.8 (118th) 47.4 (130th) Total yards 433.9 (40th) 328.3 (111th) Yards passing 244.8 (53rd) 172.3 (113th) Yards rushing 189.1 (40th) 156.0 (68th) Total yards allowed 498.3 (123rd) 517.6 (127th) Yards passing allowed 253.8 (88th) 267.0 (108th) Yards rushing allowed 244.6 (125th) 250.6 (126th)

Season leaders:

Passing yards

TCU - Chandler Morris - 50-76, 695 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions (three games)

Kansas - Jason Bean - 102-181, 1,252 yards, six touchdowns, six interceptions

Rushing yards

TCU - Kendre Miller - 71 carries, 511 yards, six touchdowns

Kansas - Devin Neal - 144 carries, 648 yards, seven touchdowns

Receiving yards

TCU - Quentin Johnson - 33 receptions, 612 yards, six touchdowns

Kansas - Kawmie Lassiter II- 44 receptions, 507 yards, three touchdowns

Note: Max Duggan is injured, but leads TCU in passing cumulatively on the season.

