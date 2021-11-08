First Look: TCU Football at #10 Oklahoma State

The TCU Horned Frogs are coming off an emotional upset against top-15 Baylor in Week 10– their most emotional win of the season. It was also their first game under interim Head Coach Jerry Kill and first without Gary Patterson since TCU joined Conference USA in 2001.

There’s no time to rest for TCU as they travel to Stillwater to take on #10 Oklahoma State. The game will be held at Boone Pickens Stadium and kick off at 7:00 p.m. [FuboTV FOX].

Oklahoma State is eighth in scoring defense (16.4 points per game) and fifth in defensive efficiency. ESPN ranks the Pokes 12th in their Football Power Index (FPI), which is generally used by bookmakers to assist in setting point spreads. For a barometer, TCU is ranked 48th in the metric.

In contrast to previous years, Oklahoma State has struggled offensively, ranking 76th in efficiency and 84th in yards per play. However, because of their defensive prowess, the Cowboys are 15th in average scoring margin at a healthy +13.1 points per game.

The TCU offense breathed new life under redshirt freshman Chandler Morris, who transferred from Oklahoma last offseason. He led the nation in effectiveness (expected points added, or EPA) in Week 10, racking up 531 total yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Most importantly, Morris didn’t turn the football over.

The question begs, is this what we can expect from the Horned Frogs for the remainder of the season? Or was this an example of little film on a player causing ill-preparedness from the defense? Morris made plays with his legs that displayed grit and fearlessness– qualities that aren’t measurable.

How Morris fares on the road against Oklahoma State will be quite telling for at least the remainder of 2021. The Pokes haven’t allowed many rushing yards from opposing quarterbacks this year, having just one QB record over 30 yards on the ground thus far. With one and a half weeks of tape out on Morris, will defenses respond?

Oklahoma State has also been stellar against the ground game, allowing the fifth-least rushing yards per game. TCU, who's been fairly run-heavy this season, may struggle at the line of scrimmage in this one.

For TCU fans, Week 11 offers an exciting preview of what they can expect from their offensive leader for at least the next two seasons. However, his first true road test of the year comes against what the Associated Press believes is a top-10 football team.

Team Stats Per Game:

Team stats per game TCU Oklahoma State Points per game 29.6 (42nd) 29.5 (45th) Points allowed per game 34.6 (112th) 16.4 (8th) Total yards 454.0 (17th) 384.1 (70th) Yards passing 254.8 (41st) 201.1 (94th) Yards rushing 199.2 (27th) 183.0 (43rd) Yards allowed 475.4 (116th) 269.6 (4th) Passing yards allowed 256.1 (95th) 185.4 (18th) Rushing yards allowed 219.2 (117th) 84.2 (5th)

Season leaders:

Passing yards

TCU - Chandler Morris - 39-56, 592 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions (two games)

- 39-56, 592 yards, three touchdowns, 0 interceptions (two games) Oklahoma State - Spencer Sanders - 123-202, 1,523 yards, 13 touchdowns, six interceptions

Rushing yards

TCU - Kendre Miller - 71 carries, 511 yards, six touchdowns

- 71 carries, 511 yards, six touchdowns Oklahoma State - Jaylen Warren - 191 carries, 928 yards, seven touchdowns

Receiving yards

TCU - Quentin Johnson - 31 receptions, 615 yards, six touchdowns

- 31 receptions, 615 yards, six touchdowns Oklahoma State - Tay Martin - 43 receptions, 592 yards, six touchdowns

Note: Max Duggan is injured, but leads TCU in passing cumulatively on the season.

