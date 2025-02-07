TCU Tops Kansas State, Baylor In Big 12 In 2025 Recruiting Class
More quietly than usual, the sun set on National Signing Day with just a few big-time recruits signing with their school. The Early Signing Period, which opened Dec. 4, once again dominated in terms of excitement. But the 2024-25 recruiting cycle is officially in the books and the TCU Horned Frogs signed the top recruiting class in the Big 12.
TCU nudged out Kansas State, rival Baylor, flashy Colorado, and Utah. On the transfer end, it was Texas Tech who landed the conference's top class, beating strong showings from Kansas and Colorado.
TCU Signs Big 12's Top Recruiting Class
Despite wild inconsistency in on-field success, Sonny Dykes has proven consistent results on the recruiting trail. Now his third full recruiting class (note: Dykes was hired ahead of the 2022 season and therefore did not have a full year to recruit), Dykes signed the third, second, and first ranked Big 12 recruiting classes.
Receiver Terry Shelton (Carrollton), edge rusher Chad Woodfork (Humble), and quarterback Adam Schobel (Columbus) headline a class that includes six four-star recruits, all from Texas. Corner Micah Strickland (Brownsboro), receiver Ed Small (Austin Anderson), and tackle Kilian Registe (Keller) all carry four-star ratings, as well.
Dykes continued a regional focus – 22 of the 30 total commitments hail from Texas and another three from Louisiana. Like last year's class, the trenches were a primary focus, with 13 recruits playing either on the offensive line (4) or defensive line (9). In total, 18 recruits play defense, hopeful to improve on a unit that finished 69th in points allowed per drive.
Shobel plays an especially important role following the departure of Hauss Hejny. Hejny left for Oklahoma State in the transfer portal after realizing redshirt sophomore Josh Hoover was here to stay for another two seasons. Shobel presents the most likely future option at the quarterback position.
Colorado is the only Big 12 school to sign more four-stars (8), but just 14 total commitments drops the Buffs to fourth (247Sports) and second (On3) in the league.
Big 12 Final Recruiting Ranking
Per 247Sports:
1. TCU Horned Frogs (6 four-stars, 30 commits)
2. Kansas State Wildcats (2 four-stars, 25 commits)
3. Baylor Bears (4 four-stars, 21 commits)
4. Colorado Buffaloes (8 four-stars, 14 commits)
5. Utah Utes (1 four-star, 25 commits)
6. West Virginia Mountaineers (3 four-stars, 31 commits)
7. Arizona State Sun Devils (2 four-stars, 23 commits)
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (5 four-stars, 18 commits)
9. Arizona Wildcats (1 four-star, 28 commits)
10. Houston Cougars (2 four-stars, 19 commits)
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys (0 four-stars, 22 commits)
12. Iowa State Cyclones (1 four-star, 20 commits)
13. BYU Cougars (1 four-star, 22 commits)
14. Cincinnati Bearcats (0 four-stars, 19 commits)
15. Kansas Jayhawks (0 four-stars, 15 commits)
16. UCF Knights (2 four-stars, 14 commits)
Per On3:
1. TCU Horned Frogs (6 four-stars, 30 commits)
2. Colorado Buffaloes (7 four-stars, 14 commits)
3. Kansas State Wildcats (2 four-stars, 25 commits)
4. Utah Utes (0 four-stars, 25 commits)
5. Baylor Baylors (3 four-stars, 21 commits)
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1 four-star, 21 commits)
7. West Virginia Mountaineers (2 four-stars, 31 commits)
8. Texas Tech Red Raiders (2 four-stars, 18 commits)
9. Arizona Wildcats (1 four-star, 28 commits)
10. Arizona State Sun Devils (2 four-stars, 23 commits)
11. Houston Cougars (1 four-star, 19 commits)
12. Iowa State Cyclones (1 four-star, 20 commits)
13. BYU Cougars (1 four-star, 22 commits)
14. UCF Knights (1 four-star, 16 commits)
15. Cincinnati Bearcats (0 four-stars, 19 commits)
16. Kansas Jayhawks (0 four-stars, 15 commits)
What do the Big 12 recruiting rankings mean for 2025?
Before we go dragging Kansas and UCF, a few factors should be considered. First, was there coaching turnover? Gus Malzahn stepped down from UCF and Neal Brown was fired at West Virginia. Scott Frost signed just 16 commits–a typical result of coaching turnover–although Rich Rodriguez managed to land 31 signees despite the turnover.
Second, how did that school utilize the transfer portal? In the case of Kansas and Texas Tech, those schools went heavy on transfers, landing the Big 12's top two transfer classes (spoilers for below!). Given player mobility in modern college football, teams will often prioritize the portal over the recruiting trail.
Third, what is the school's track record with signing players? In Utah's case, the Utes didn't sign a single blue chip (five- or four-star) recruit, per On3's assessment. However, that program has decades of developmental success and rarely land huge recruits.
At least one team's rankings is worth noting: Oklahoma State. Mike Gundy was fired for all of 48 hours before reports broke of a new contract. However, his public resistance to change in college football and a disastrous 2024 dampens the future outlook of the Pokes under Gundy and recruiting reflects that. After finishing with six straight top-five classes from 2017-22–rankings that included recruiting juggernauts Oklahoma and Texas–the Pokes signed the 11th, 10th, and 10th classes, per 247Sports.
Texas Tech Headlines Big 12 Transfer Rankings
There's no two ways about it, Texas Tech signed a monster transfer class. Two new coordinators–both improvements in the sense that Tech hired them with no coordinator openings at the time–drew the praise of the college football world. We're getting ahead of ourselves just a bit on the timeline, but Tech is a team worth keeping an eye on in 2025.
Joey McGuire and the staff landed 11 four-star transfers, headlined by tackle Howard Sampson (North Carolina), edge rusher Romello Height (Georgia Tech), and defensive lineman Lee Hunter (UCF). Tackle Will Jados (Miami, OH) is another top-50 recruit signed. Tech landed a few notable names from the Division-IAA ranks, namely safety Cole Wisniewski (North Dakota State) and offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano (Illinois State); both were highly-coveted players.
The skill positions also got a boost with running back Quinten Joyner (USC), tight end Terrance Carter (Louisiana), and corner Dontae Balfour (Charlotte).
Overall, Tech's transfer class ranks third in the entire country.
Kansas, Colorado, UCF, and West Virginia rank second through fifth, respectively, but the chasm between their transfer hauls and Tech's is wide. Liberty QB Kaidon Salter headlines the names among that group, landing with Colorado. Receiver Chase Sowell heads to Iowa State from East Carolina and was ranked the 29th overall transfer, per 247Sports.
TCU landed the 11th-ranked transfer class, taking in just nine total players. Idaho receiver Jordan Dwyer tops that class and ranks 39th overall. In 2024, Dwyer hauled in 1,192 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as the Vandals made the FCS Quarterfinals. Running back Kevorian Barnes (UTSA), receiver Joseph Manjack IV (Houston), and a pair of LSU transfers–safety Kylin Jackson and tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton–are all accomplished players at the FBS level.
Big 12 Transfer Class Rankings
Note: The spring transfer window takes place from April 16-25 and will change these rankings. These rankings reflect the NET transfer talent, in that it also factors in who transferred away from these teams. For example, Utah lost 25 players to the portal and brought 16 in, marking a net -9 transfers and contributing to a low rating.
Per 247Sports:
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (11 four-stars, 17 commits)
2. Kansas Jayhawks (1 four-star, 22 commits)
3. Colorado Buffaloes (1 four-star, 17 commits)
4. UCF Knights (2 four-stars, 27 commits)
5. West Virginia Mountaineers (1 four-star, 31 commits)
6. Utah Utes (2 four-stars, 15 commits)
7. Houston Cougars (1 four-star, 19 commits)
8. Baylor Bears (1 four-star, 13 commits)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1 four-star, 23 commits)
10. Arizona Wildcats (0 four-stars, 25 commits)
11. TCU Horned Frogs (1 hour-star, 9 commits)
12. Arizona State Sun Devils (0 four-stars, 12 commits)
13. Cincinnati Bearcats (0 four-stars, 14 commits)
14. Kansas State Wildcats (0 four-stars, 14 commits)
15. Iowa State Cyclones (1 four-star, 6 commits)
16. BYU Cougars (0 four-stars, 7 commits)
Per On3:
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders (10 four-stars, 17 commits)
2. Houston Cougars (0 four-stars, 19 commits)
3. Kansas Jayhawks (1 four-star, 22 commits)
4. Baylor Bears (0 four-stars, 12 commits)
5. Kansas State Wildcats (0 four-stars, 13 commits)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats (1 four-star, 13 commits)
7. UCF Knights (2 four-stars, 26 commits)
8. Colorado Buffaloes (1 four-star, 17 commits)
9. Arizona State Sun Devils (0 four-stars, 12 commits)
10. BYU Cougars (0 four-stars, 8 commits)
11. Iowa State Cyclones (0 four-stars, 6 commits)
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys (1 four-star, 23 commits)
13. Arizona Wildcats (2 four-stars, 26 commits)
14. TCU Horned Frogs (1 four-star, 9 commits)
15. Utah Utes (1 four-star, 16 commits)
16. West Virginia Mountaineers (2 four-stars, 27 commits)
As you can see, On3 and 247Sports weight transfer impact far differently. On3 tends to more heavily weigh transfer departures, leading to major discrepancies in ranking (see: Colorado, West Virginia). With little restriction put on the transfer portal, even number of commits vary between sources.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.