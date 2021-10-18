    • October 18, 2021
    First Look: TCU Football vs West Virginia

    Photo; Tony Beblowski/KillerFrogs

    TCU hopes to get back to its winning ways when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers this week.
    The TCU Horned Frogs are looking to reset and get back to winning games. The Frogs struggled with their defense and with multiple injuries during their loss to Oklahoma this past weekend. However, there were several positive outcomes from the trip to Norman, including three touchdowns by Quentin Johnston, and Max Duggan having a career night in passing yards.

    TCU started the season with four straight home games but has been on the road the last two weeks. The Frogs return home to host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 23 at 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU or streamed on FuboTV.com

    West Virginia currently holds the series edge, 6-4. The two teams played in the 1984 Bluebonnet Bowl, a WVU win. Since then, they have played nine times in Big 12 play, as both teams joined the league in 2012. West Virginia holds a 5-4 lead in Big 12 play and the teams are tied 2-2 in games played at Amon G. Carter Stadium (Frogs winning in 2015 and 2017; Mountaineers in 2013 and 2019).

    West Virginia is 2-4 for the season and 0-3 in Big 12. Early in the season, they lost to Maryland then beat a then-ranked Virginia Tech team. They held Oklahoma to a low-scoring affair in Norman, not allowing the Sooners to have a lead all game until time expired. Then they lost to Texas Tech at home on a late-game field goal. They beat their FCS opponent, Long Island University, and were blown away by Baylor in Waco. They had a bye week this past weekend.

    Quarterback Jarret Doege has had a decent season so far, completing 118 of 181 passes for 1,444 yards. He averages 240.7 per game and has thrown eight touchdowns and five interceptions. His QB Rating is currently 141.3. He has carried the ball 3-7 times per game but has been sacked several times, resulting in negative rushing yards for the season.

    Team Stats Per Game:

    Team Stats: 2021 West Virginia and TCU

    Team Stats Per GameWest VirginiaTCU

    Points per Game

    28.3

    37.2

    Points Allowed Per Game

    22.5

    32.0

    Total Yards

    377.7

    460.0

       Yards Passing

    265.8

    232.5

       Yards Rushing

    111.8

    227.5

    Yards Allowed

    351.3

    445.2

       Pass Yards Allowed

    248.5

    235.2

       Rush Yards Allowed

    102.8

    210.0

    Season Leaders:

    Passing Yards

    • West Virginia - Jarret Doege - 118-181, 1,444 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT
    • TCU - Max Duggan - 95-146, 1,349 yards, 13 TD, 2 INT

    Rushing Yards

    • West Virginia - Leddie Brown - 95 carries, 422 yards, 6 TD
    • TCU - Zach Evans - 74 carries, 586 yards, 5 TD

    Receiving Yards

    • West Virginia - Winston Wright Jr. - 32 receptions, 364 yards
    • TCU - Quentin Johnston - 19 receptions, 355 yards, 5 TD

    TCU wide receiver Taye Barber runs away from West Virginia defenders in the 2019 game in Fort Worth.
