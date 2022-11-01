Texas Tech at TCU: Odds, Spread, and Point Total Prediction

The Horned Frogs stayed the same and are still ranked No. 7 according to the latest AP Poll and 8-0 overall; this is the first time they have gone 8-0 since 2015. They are coming from another close win over West Virginia in Morgantown. The Frogs won 41-31 after scoring a late touchdown to seal the game. Both West Virginia and TCU fought until the very end.

TCU will be back home to take on Texas Tech, where Fox's Big Noon Kickoff team will host their show. TTU is coming off a significant loss to Baylor, where the Red Raiders lost 45-17. Will TCU continue with the momentum and be ready to take care of business against TTU and move to 9-0, or will Texas Tech want to bounce back from their loss and upset the undefeated Horned Frogs? The Frogs are set to play the Red Raiders on Saturday, November 5, at 11 A.M. CDT.

Oddsmakers have given TCU the edge in this matchup because the Horned Frogs are still undefeated, and they will be playing a Texas Tech team which has struggled to figure it out. The Frogs are also listed higher because they are one of the top-scoring offenses in the nation and will be playing in front of their home crowd. The oddsmakers have the over/under set at 69.5 points.

This game should be very exciting for both teams because TCU wants to keep its eyes set on possibly winning the Big 12 and maybe even reaching the College Football Playoffs. As for Texas Tech, they have their eyes set on becoming bowl eligible and knocking off a top ten ranked team. TCU will look to get started early, be more consistent, and lose the unnecessary penalties. Texas Tech will look to limit turnovers and mistakes. They will also attempt to slow down this powerful Horned Frog offense. Sonny Dykes' new culture at TCU has seemed to flourish. We will have to see if the Carter Boys will keep that culture up and winning.

TCU will continue to look to Max Duggan as he has sparked confidence in this offense and been the team's leader. Duggan has continued to look amazing. Duggan has played so well that he has added himself to the Heisman conversation. They will also look for the offense to continue to shine and repeat what they have done against the last eight teams. Duggan and the offense had an impressive game against West Virginia. Duggan threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Quentin Johnson has continued to be a critical factor in TCU's success this season. Last game Johnson had four receptions, good for 76 yards and a touchdown. And, Let's not forget what Running Back Kendre Miller has done for this Horned Frog team. Last game, Miller had 12 carries, good for 120 yards and a touchdown. TCU's Taye Barber and Savion Williams also had great games. Barber had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, and Williams also had four receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. This TCU offense is hard to slow down with this amount of production. As for TTU, they will try and find a quarterback and stick with their gameplay. Last game, all three of their quarterbacks received playing time.

The Carter Boys are continuing stun the nation and perform at a very high level. They will look to take care of business again this weekend at home.

Betting Trends for both teams:

TCU is 8-0 this season

Texas Tech is 4-4 this season

TCU is 3-1 in their last five games against the spread

The totals have gone Over in three of TCU's last five games

The totals have gone Over in four of TCU' four last games at home

Texas Tech is 1-4 in their last five games.

Texas Tech is 2-3 in their last five games against the spread

Texas Tech is 1-2 in their road games against the spread

The totals have gone Over in four of Texas Tech's last five games

The totals have gone OVER in four of Texas Tech's five last games at home.

Amon G. Carter Stadium has been a tough place to place at this season. I expect TCU to keep their minds locked in and take care of Texas Tech. Regardless it should be a fun game to watch.

The pick: TCU -9.5 Over/Under 69.5 points.

The spread and over/under are according to SI Sportsbook

