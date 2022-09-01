Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: TCU Football Week 1 - Quarterbacks

Tori Couch reacts to head coach Sonny Dykes not naming a quarterback for the season opener.
KillerFrogs reporter Tori Couch gives her reaction to TCU football head coach Sonny Dykes not naming a quarterback for the season opener against Colorado. Instead, Dykes said three quarterbacks will have a chance to play in the season opener. 

