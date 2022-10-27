Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori’s Thoughts: Stopping the West Virginia Road Trip Blues

TCU has not won in Morgantown since 2014. An undefeated Horned Frog team will try to break the trend.
TCU has won twice at West Virginia by a combined two points since both teams joined the Big 12 in 2012. The last road victory, in 2014, required a field goal as time expired. Since then, the Mountaineers have won five of six match ups. TCU will put a 7-0 record, a No. 7 ranking, and history to the test in Morgantown against a sub .500 West Virginia team.

Tori Couch talks about the hold Morgantown seems to have over TCU and West Virginia players to watch on Saturday at 11am on ESPN. 

Visit the Mountaineers Now site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.

