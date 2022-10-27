WATCH! Tori’s Thoughts: Stopping the West Virginia Road Trip Blues

TCU has won twice at West Virginia by a combined two points since both teams joined the Big 12 in 2012. The last road victory, in 2014, required a field goal as time expired. Since then, the Mountaineers have won five of six match ups. TCU will put a 7-0 record, a No. 7 ranking, and history to the test in Morgantown against a sub .500 West Virginia team.

Tori Couch talks about the hold Morgantown seems to have over TCU and West Virginia players to watch on Saturday at 11am on ESPN.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Mountaineers Now site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.