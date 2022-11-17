WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Baylor could play spoiler despite tough season

TCU stayed at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week and has already snagged a spot in the Big 12 championship.

Baylor’s chance at defending its Big 12 title essentially slipped away last Saturday.

Still, the 118th matchup between the Horned Frogs and Bears carries a lot of weight and has several similarities to last season’s game. A major difference does exist between 2021 and 2022 - TCU had just parted ways with legendary head coach Gary Patterson and quarterback Chandler Morris got his first career start. Even though Baylor is not replacing a coach or breaking in a new signal-caller, this rivalry usually brings unexpected moments.

Tori Couch discusses TCU’s defensive breakthrough against Texas, Baylor’s season so far, and those parallels to the 2021 game.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Inside the Bears site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.