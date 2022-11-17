Skip to main content

WATCH! Tori's Thoughts: Baylor could play spoiler despite tough season

Can a role-reversal from 2021 end with a TCU win?
TCU stayed at No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week and has already snagged a spot in the Big 12 championship.

Baylor’s chance at defending its Big 12 title essentially slipped away last Saturday.

Still, the 118th matchup between the Horned Frogs and Bears carries a lot of weight and has several similarities to last season’s game. A major difference does exist between 2021 and 2022 - TCU had just parted ways with legendary head coach Gary Patterson and quarterback Chandler Morris got his first career start. Even though Baylor is not replacing a coach or breaking in a new signal-caller, this rivalry usually brings unexpected moments.

Tori Couch discusses TCU’s defensive breakthrough against Texas, Baylor’s season so far, and those parallels to the 2021 game. 

