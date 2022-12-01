WATCH! KillerMinute - Big 12 Championship Game Preview

The 2022 Big 12 Championship game on Dec. 3 features a top-10 matchup between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State.

Kansas State (9-3 overall, 7-2 Big 12) beat Kansas 47-27 on Saturday to secure a spot in the conference championship. TCU (12-0, 9-0) finished the regular season with a 62-14 win over Iowa State.

The Horned Frogs beat the Wildcats 38-28 during the regular season.

In preparation for the rematch, Killerfrogs.com writers Tori Couch and Brett Gibbons breakdown TCU and Kansas State, including players to watch, key matchups, and how both teams have changed since the first meeting.

Kickoff is set for 11am from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The game will be televised on ABC.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.