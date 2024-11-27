WATCH: Clint Foster's, TCU Fans During the Arizona Game
Packed with hilarious one-liners, Clint Foster recreates what it's like to be a TCU football fan. This season, TCU has won the games they weren't supposed to and lost the games they should have won. It's been a head-scratching season, to say the least. After beating Arizona, the Frogs find themselves at 7-4 with one game to go. Only the football gods know how the cold game in Cincinnati will end. Win or lose, one thing is for sure, The Frogs are going bowling! Here's a tidbit for you, did you know there are Two hundred fifty scenarios for who could end up in the Big 12 Championship game, and some include TCU? As I said, it's been a head-scratching season.
Click and giggle through another masterpiece (stick around after the credits, too) while having a wonderful Thanksgiving. Follow Clint Foster on YouTube.
