WATCH! Football Post Game Show - TCU vs. Houston
TCU lost to Houston 30-19 on Friday night, with its worst offensive performance of the year. The team struggled, but there were a few bright spots, like Cam Cook's one of his best performances of the season. He rushed for 77 yards with 5.5 yards per carry. Carson emphasized how the team does not have an identity and will continue to struggle until it finds one. TCU is now 3-3 and has a hard remainder of the season.
Carson spoke about how Hoover had three turnovers and this is the first time the team has struggled to score points. Mac was really perplexed why the team was so effective at running the ball this week when running the ball made no sense to do. Going into the game, Houston had a bottom-ten passing defense in the nation. Mac spoke about how the team really struggles if they do not have explosive plays on offense. Carson mentioned how Dykes looked in very poor condition during the post-game interview. Mac spoke about how Dykes said they prepared for Zeon Chriss, but the game showed a completely different story
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs onFacebook and Instagram as well.