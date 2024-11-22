Killer Frogs

WATCH! Gridiron Frogs Episode 23: Arizona Preview

TCU On SI writers JD and Nolan preview the upcoming TCU vs. Arizona game and discuss the college football playoff rankings that might see the Big 12 left out.

JD Andress

Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo (33) in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) avoids a tackle by Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Obi Ezeigbo (33) in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
On the 23rd episode of the Gridiron Frogs, JD and Nolan discuss the possibility of the Big 12 being left out of the playoffs and what it could mean for the conference before previewing the TCU and Arizona game.

JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

