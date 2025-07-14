Killer Frogs

WATCH! Horned Up Episode 1: Position Group Breakdown

TCU On SI Writers JD and Nick break down each position group for the 2025-2026 Horned Frogs in their inaugural podcast episode. They talk about strengths and weaknesses, as well as expectations for each group.

JD Andress

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts to a call against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts to a call against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Welcome to the inaugural "Horned Up" podcast, A TCU On SI show featuring writers JD Andress and Nick Girimonte.

In their first episode, they break down every position group on offense and defense, sharing their thoughts on each one and listing the strengths and weaknesses of each side of the ball. Keep an eye out for the weekly podcast and be sure to tag either of the two on X for any questions you may have about the team. They will be answered in the next recording.

Watch the episode below or listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify under the name "Horned Up: A TCU Football Podcast".

JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

