WATCH! Horned Up Episode 1: Position Group Breakdown
TCU On SI Writers JD and Nick break down each position group for the 2025-2026 Horned Frogs in their inaugural podcast episode. They talk about strengths and weaknesses, as well as expectations for each group.
In this story:
Welcome to the inaugural "Horned Up" podcast, A TCU On SI show featuring writers JD Andress and Nick Girimonte.
In their first episode, they break down every position group on offense and defense, sharing their thoughts on each one and listing the strengths and weaknesses of each side of the ball. Keep an eye out for the weekly podcast and be sure to tag either of the two on X for any questions you may have about the team. They will be answered in the next recording.
Watch the episode below or listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify under the name "Horned Up: A TCU Football Podcast".
